Sports

No need to play defensive cricket: Yousaf

By Staff Report

MULTAN: Batting Coach Pakistan Cricket Team Muhammad Yousaf said that Pakistan playing the second inning brilliantly and no need to play defensively as two days were still remaining to finish the game with desired results.

Holding a press conference after the third-day game of the second test match between Pakistan and England at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Muhammad Yousaf said that there were equal chances for winning for both teams in the current situation but the Pakistan squad was confident.

He said test matches were always judgmental in which patience, body language and performance can be judged. He said that test cricket strategies depend on the situation as it changed after every session.

He said the partnership between Imam and Saud brought the visitor under pressure.

After the dismissal of Imam-ul-Haq, the match enters into equal chances of winning for both teams otherwise, Pakistan had a strong grip on the match, Yousaf said.

The batting coach said that it was a good pitch that brought the match into a thrilling and decisive position.

He said the pitch was not prepared to benefit the home side only otherwise the match would have had a different result.

Responding to a question, he said that the England team was more experienced than the host squad as Muhammad Ali was playing his second test and Faheem Ashraf also returned after a long time. He said that England bowlers doing well and bringing good results for their team.

To another question, Yousaf said the team has not played defensive cricket and the batsmen have not missed any chance of boundary, adding that no need to play defensive as there were still two days remaining.

He said players were trying to bring more improvement in their performance and no doubt Pakistan had an inexperienced squad but the learning process must go on.

Responding to a question about long inning by any batsman of the team, he said due to the use of white ball cricket, the game went into the faster side, however, players always tried to give their best and play a vital role in the victory of their team.

 

Previous articleVirat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting with 72nd international century
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Virat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting with 72nd international century

CHITTAGONG: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli surpassed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting in the list of batters with the most international centuries, courtesy of...
Read more
Sports

Ronaldo departs with World Cup dream in tatters

DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup in tears, walking off down the tunnel with his dreams of winning the trophy in tatters. Morocco earned...
Read more
Sports

8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis C’ship to begin from Monday

ISLAMABAD: The 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship will roll into action at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday. Talking to media, chief organizer of...
Read more
Sports

Shakeel, Haq help Pakistan fight back after England set stiff second Test target

MULTAN: Saud Shakeel and Imamul Haq hit fighting half-centuries on Sunday to foil England’s seam and pace attack and set up an exciting finish...
Read more
Sports

As Mbappe takes back seat, old guard drives France on

DOHA: As Kylian Mbappe was being muzzled by the England defence, it was France's old guard who took the defending champions through to the...
Read more
Sports

England sets Pakistan a ‘difficult’ target of 355 in second Test

MULTAN: Harry Brook scored his second successive century as England set an imposing victory target of 355 for Pakistan on a turning wicket in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Erdogan tells Putin to ‘clear’ Kurdish forces from northern Syria

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday that it was imperative the Kremlin "clear" Kurdish forces from northern...

Russia drones smash power network in Ukraine’s Odesa

Electioneering in full swing for Islamabad LG polls

Interfaith dialogue ultimate solution to extremism, terrorism: Ashrafi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.