Interfaith dialogue ultimate solution to extremism, terrorism: Ashrafi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the interfaith dialogue was the need of the hour as it was the ultimate solution to the global issue of extremism and terrorism.

Ashrafi, who is on a visit to Russia these days to address the World Islamic Forum in Moscow, said Islam commanded interfaith dialogue.

He said Pakistan’s Ulema, Mashaykh, and religious scholars were giving the message of peace, security, and moderation in the light of ‘Message of Pakistan’ and ‘Charter of Makkah-tul-Mukarrama’ to the world.

He said Ulama, Mashaykh, and the government of Pakistan supported inter-religious dialogue at all levels and they had given the message to the entire world through ‘Message of Pakistan’ that peace and security could be achieved through mutual dialogue.

He said extremism and terrorism were being associated with Islam in order to mislead the Muslim youth, adding that Islam was free from all such crimes.

On the occasion, Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, urged the world to give justice to Palestinians and Kashmiris.

He said the way innocent people of Kashmir and Palestine were being oppressed for many decades, it must draw the world’s attention towards Islam as it is the religion of peace, harmony, and tolerance.

He said today, the inhuman treatment of Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir had become unbearable, adding that the powerful countries should come forward to end this cycle of persecution through dialogue.

He said all heavenly religions and books conveyed the message of respect and love.

The Charter of Makkah-ut-Mukarrama, the Charter of Brotherhood of Humanity, and recent gatherings in Bahrain were evidence that Muslims were making all-out efforts to spread the message of Islam – peace – at every forum of the world.

He urged Ulema and Mashaykh to promote peace, uphold supremacy of justice, and counter hatred as there is a dire need to protect our generation from the forces that spread violence and extremism in society.

On the sideline of the conference, Ashrafi also held a meeting with Russia’s Mufti Azam and discussed the issues of mutual concern, including Pakistan-Russia relations, Muslim Ummah’s unity and intersect and interfaith dialogue from various aspects.

He also invited him to visit Pakistan which Mufti Azam accepted.

Staff Report

