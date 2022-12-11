NATIONAL

Electioneering in full swing for Islamabad LG polls

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Candidates of major political parties as well as independents, contesting the local government (LG) in the federal capital, have kickstarted vigorous campaign to garner support of voters.

With local government (LG) elections in the capital just a few weeks away, leaders of major political parties – the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – are running a rousing election campaign.

In 2015, elections were held in 50 union councils (UCs). This time, the government increased the number of UCs from 50 to 101.

In the upcoming elections, over 984,477 voters including 518,193 male and 466,284 female voters would cast their votes to elect their local representatives for the next five years.

A total of 1,773 nomination papers out of some 4,403 aspirants were accepted by the relevant Returning Officers (ROs) for local government elections in the federal capital.

The statistics shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan said 1,074 individuals as joint candidates filed nomination papers for chairman and vice-chairman for a total of 101 union councils, while 1,945 submitted nominations for 606 general seats, six each for every union council.

The ECP has appointed 15 Monitoring Officers (MOs), including a District Monitoring Officer (DMO) to ensure complete compliance with the code of conduct by keeping a close vigil on the canvassing of all candidates and taking necessary action against the violators.

District Commissioner Gujranwala Tanveerul Hassan has already been appointed as the DMO to monitor the campaign.

While 14 monitoring officers are also closely monitor the election campaign of political parties and candidates in local bodies polls in Islamabad.

 

Previous articleInterfaith dialogue ultimate solution to extremism, terrorism: Ashrafi
Next articleRussia drones smash power network in Ukraine’s Odesa
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh court sends Swati on three-day remand in tweets case

LARKANA/ISLAMABAD: The Qambar judicial magistrate on Sunday handed over PTI Senator Azam Swati in police custody on a three days remand in two cases...
Read more
NATIONAL

Interfaith dialogue ultimate solution to extremism, terrorism: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the interfaith dialogue was the need of...
Read more
NATIONAL

TEVTA, MG JW Automobile sign accord to reinforce local industry

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Mamoon Jaffar Tarar, Chairperson of the Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Zhang Jianmin, CEO of MG JW Automobile Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP establishes model of sustainable uplift for financial self-sufficiency: CM KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday said the provincial government has established a model of sustainable development in the province to make...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily Mail’s apology to PM, Sanaullah acquittal expose victimization of PML-N: Muqam

MARDAN: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said certain developments over...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak-China SEZ collaboration to boost Pakistan’s economy: SEZA chief

ISLAMABAD: At the critical moment when Pakistan's economy is passing through an era of stagflation, SEZs are significant for shaping Pakistan's new 'industrial identity',...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Ronaldo departs with World Cup dream in tatters

DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup in tears, walking off down the tunnel with his dreams of winning the trophy in tatters. Morocco earned...

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi FM

Erdogan tells Putin to ‘clear’ Kurdish forces from northern Syria

Russia drones smash power network in Ukraine’s Odesa

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.