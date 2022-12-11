NATIONAL

15 die, 1,098 injured 1,088 road crashes across Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: As many as 15 persons died, whereas 1,098 were injured in 1,088 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) the Punjab Emergency Services responded in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, out of the total injured persons, 585 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 513 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (71%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 563 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 130 pedestrians, and 420 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 243 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 235 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan 81 with 85 victims.

The details further reveal that 1098 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 908 males &amp; 205 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 214 were under 18 years of age, 562 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 337 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 934 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 30 vans, 09 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Previous articleNo one can deny importance of media: Sindh governor
Next articleNon-custom paid goods worth Rs 9.8 million seized at Khutti check post
Staff Report

NATIONAL

