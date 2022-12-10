NATIONAL

One dead, seven hurt in Balochistan explosion: police

By Staff Report
QUETTA, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 05: Security forces take measures after at least three paramilitary troops were killed and nearly two dozen others injured in a suspected suicide attack in Pakistanâs southwestern Quetta city on September 05, 2021. The suspected bomber targeted a security checkpoint at the Quetta-Mastung road, when the personnel were engaged in routine security checking, a police spokesman said in a statement. (Photo by Mazhar Chandio/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

QUETTA: At least one person was killed and seven wounded in a blast that went off outside a shopping centre in the Awaran district of Balochistan, police said on Saturday.

Police said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted near the tower.

The victims were rushed to the nearby District Headquarters (GHQ) hospital, a police officer said.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, chief minister of Balochistan, condemned the event and extended condolences for the dead. He also directed the authorities to provide treatment to the injured.

“Cowardly terrorists targeted innocent children and other citizens including women. The people of Balochistan look at these perpetrators with hatred,” Bizenjo said, adding that terrorists who “create an atmosphere of terror” were the enemies of the province.

Previous articleHong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed over lease violation
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Swati taken to Sindh after Balochistan release in army criticism case

KARACHI: Sindh police have taken custody of Azam Khan Swati, a senator of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, a day after the Balochistan High...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN: More aid needed as winter descends over flood victims

NEW YORK: With the arrival of winter, the humanitarian needs of the flood-hit people of Pakistan have intensified and more resources are urgently needed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court dismisses drugs case against Sana

LAHORE: A court in Lahore has acquitted Rana Sanaullah Khan of smuggling heroin in his car, ending a high-profile case that focused public interest...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges action to improve governance of seas

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for urgent action to improve the governance of the oceans as their “sustenance and sustainability” was inextricably linked with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister distances government from Swati witch-hunt

LAHORE: Rana Sanauallah Khan rejected the claim the cases against Azam Swati were a part of "political revenge", who is accused of sending out...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five journalists killed on the job in Pakistan in 2022: report

ISLAMABAD: Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a sharp spike in the number...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court dismisses drugs case against Sana

LAHORE: A court in Lahore has acquitted Rana Sanaullah Khan of smuggling heroin in his car, ending a high-profile case that focused public interest...

Pakistan urges action to improve governance of seas

Minister distances government from Swati witch-hunt

Five journalists killed on the job in Pakistan in 2022: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.