One dead, seven hurt in Balochistan explosion: police

QUETTA: At least one person was killed and seven wounded in a blast that went off outside a shopping centre in the Awaran district of Balochistan, police said on Saturday.

Police said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted near the tower.

The victims were rushed to the nearby District Headquarters (GHQ) hospital, a police officer said.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, chief minister of Balochistan, condemned the event and extended condolences for the dead. He also directed the authorities to provide treatment to the injured.

“Cowardly terrorists targeted innocent children and other citizens including women. The people of Balochistan look at these perpetrators with hatred,” Bizenjo said, adding that terrorists who “create an atmosphere of terror” were the enemies of the province.