Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoins JUI-F

QUETTA: Former Member of the National Assembly and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam central leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoined JUI-F on Saturday.

A delegation led by Federal Minister for Housing and Works and JUI Balochistan Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasey visited the residence of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed and convinced him to rejoin JUI.

Later, the former MNA met JUI central Ameer Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and announced joining JUI parting ways with Maulana Shirani led the forward block of the party.

It merits mention that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had removed Hafiz Hussain Ahmed as the party’s spokesperson on March 27, 2021. Hafiz was removed after he opposed a statement issued by Nawaz Sharif.

The decision was taken by the Majlis-e-Shura, the party’s main decision-making body. The meeting was chaired by party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the sources said, adding that Fazl briefed the participants about the decisions taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Recently, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed had disagreed with Nawaz Sharif’s statement about the military. The JUI-F had declared Ahmed’s statement as his personal viewpoint and dissociated the party from his remarks, according to the sources.

The JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura also called for immediate elections in the country, the party spokesperson said. “The only solution to the country’s problems is immediate elections,” he added. Another meeting of the JUI-F Central Working Committee had been convened in Lahore on December 14 and 15.