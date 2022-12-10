NATIONAL

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoins JUI-F

By Staff Report
Islamabad, PAKISTAN: Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, leader of Pakistani hardline alliance, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal addresses a protest rally in Islamabad, 22 September 2006. Islamic fundamentalists in Pakistan held nationwide rallies condemning Pope Benedict XVI for his remarks seen as linking Islam to violence. The demonstrations come amid a wave of anger across the Muslim world since the pope quoted a 14th-century Byzantine emperor who said innovations introduced by the Prophet Mohammed were "evil and inhuman" AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: Former Member of the National Assembly and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam central leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoined JUI-F on Saturday.

A delegation led by Federal Minister for Housing and Works and JUI Balochistan Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasey visited the residence of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed and convinced him to rejoin JUI.

Later, the former MNA met JUI central Ameer Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and announced joining JUI parting ways with Maulana Shirani led the forward block of the party.

It merits mention that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had removed Hafiz Hussain Ahmed as the party’s spokesperson on March 27, 2021. Hafiz was removed after he opposed a statement issued by Nawaz Sharif.

The decision was taken by the Majlis-e-Shura, the party’s main decision-making body. The meeting was chaired by party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the sources said, adding that Fazl briefed the participants about the decisions taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Recently, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed had disagreed with Nawaz Sharif’s statement about the military. The JUI-F had declared Ahmed’s statement as his personal viewpoint and dissociated the party from his remarks, according to the sources.

The JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura also called for immediate elections in the country, the party spokesperson said. “The only solution to the country’s problems is immediate elections,” he added. Another meeting of the JUI-F Central Working Committee had been convened in Lahore on December 14 and 15.

Previous articleATC grants bail to Haleem Adil in land grabbing case
Next articleECP amends affidavit for candidates after Vawda’s disqualification
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

JIT decides to devise ToRs for probe into Arshad Sharif’s murder case

ISLAMABAD: The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to record the statements of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow in connection with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sanaullah’s acquittal exposes PTI’s ‘worst political victimisation’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the narcotics case proved that the previous PTI-led...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amid power crisis, PM takes notice of ‘poor performance’ of energy sector

-- Questions use of expensive imported fuel in power plants; summons important meetings next week ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the alleged ‘poor performance’ of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese, Pakistani universities develop heat-resistant hybrid rice varieties

BEIJING: Sponsored by Wuhan University, Hubei Association of Science and Technology, and the University of Punjab, the 2nd International Cooperation & Development Forum on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese firm assured of 700MW solar project’s approval

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) have prepared to approve a 700-megawatt solar power...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP amends affidavit for candidates after Vawda’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has amended its affidavit for election candidates after disqualification of former PTI leader Faisal Vawda. The candidates have...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sanaullah’s acquittal exposes PTI’s ‘worst political victimisation’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the narcotics case proved that the previous PTI-led...

Amid power crisis, PM takes notice of ‘poor performance’ of energy sector

Chinese, Pakistani universities develop heat-resistant hybrid rice varieties

Chinese firm assured of 700MW solar project’s approval

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.