NATIONAL

Four ‘terrorists’ crossing into Pakistan killed in Afghan border IBO

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have killed four terrorism suspects allegedly crossing into Pakistan through Afghanistan border in an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

In a statement the CTD police said: “The CTD conducted the operation following a tip-off about terrorists’ crossing the Afghanistan border into Pakistan.”

“The terrorists, as soon as sighted the team of law enforcement officials, resorted indiscriminate fire, which ensued by a shootout. And during the cross-fire, four alleged terrorists were killed including Mohammad Dawood –a local commander of Da’ish,” the CTD stated.

“Other two terrorists killed in the shootout have been identified as Abdullah and Mohammad Laiq, while identity of the fourth suspect is yet to be ascertained”, the CTD claimed in the stamen.

The stamen informed that two hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs’, six magazines and two pistols were also recovered from the killed terrorists, besides dozens of cartridges, NICs, Pakistani currency and other items were also recovered from the spot.

Earlier on Friday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have killed four terrorists in a search and clearance operation in Nowshera district.

CTD Mardan Region and KP police conducted a joint raid in Nowshera on a tip-off. During the raid, the terrorists opened fire at the raiding teams. However, four terrorists were killed in retaliation by the raiding teams, the CTD spokesperson said.

The raiding teams recovered arms and explosive material from the possession of the killed terrorists. The Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said that the scope of the search and clearance operation was expanded.

On Wednesday, the CTD arrested “four terrorists” associated with a banned outfit’s Atiq-ur-Rehman alias Tipu Gul group during a raid in Bannu.

The Counter-Terrorism Department team recovered arms, mobile phones and other materials from the possession of the arrested men. The CTD spokesperson said the suspects were allegedly involved in the target killing of policemen and extortion.

In a separate raid, the Counter-Terrorism Department officials also nabbed ‘a wanted terrorist namely Akhtar’. The arrested ‘terrorist’ was associated with the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Gul Bahadur group.

 

 

 

Previous articleBook Review: Anwar Jamal’s Spiritual Poetry
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Book Review: Anwar Jamal’s Spiritual Poetry

Anwar Jamal’s Spiritual Poetry By Syed Afsar Sajid ‘Gul-e-Sarsabad’ authored by Anwar Jamal, published by ‘Sukhan Saraye’ Publications, Multan Anwar Jamal is a reputed veteran writer, poet,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran led ‘propaganda group’ used Daily Mail to hamper Pakistan’s foreign aid: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the PTI was not a political party but a “propaganda group” which was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan a leading voice on protection against racism, Islamophobia: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: As the world observes International Human Rights Day on Saturday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan was a leading voice on...
Read more
NATIONAL

President summons Senate session on Monday

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the Senate on Monday (Dec 12) under Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Speakers call for transforming higher education on modern lines

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at the 3rd Rector's Conference held here on Saturday highlighted the need to transform higher education on modern lines, following the technological...
Read more
NATIONAL

One dead, seven hurt in Balochistan explosion: police

QUETTA: At least one person was killed and seven wounded in a blast that went off outside a shopping centre in the Awaran district...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President summons Senate session on Monday

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the Senate on Monday (Dec 12) under Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The...

Speakers call for transforming higher education on modern lines

Bangladesh opposition mounts huge protest; MPs quit

Boland takes three in an over to leave West Indies facing 2nd Test defeat

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.