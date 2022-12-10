Four ‘terrorists’ crossing into Pakistan killed in Afghan border IBO

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have killed four terrorism suspects allegedly crossing into Pakistan through Afghanistan border in an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

In a statement the CTD police said: “The CTD conducted the operation following a tip-off about terrorists’ crossing the Afghanistan border into Pakistan.”

“The terrorists, as soon as sighted the team of law enforcement officials, resorted indiscriminate fire, which ensued by a shootout. And during the cross-fire, four alleged terrorists were killed including Mohammad Dawood –a local commander of Da’ish,” the CTD stated.

“Other two terrorists killed in the shootout have been identified as Abdullah and Mohammad Laiq, while identity of the fourth suspect is yet to be ascertained”, the CTD claimed in the stamen.

The stamen informed that two hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs’, six magazines and two pistols were also recovered from the killed terrorists, besides dozens of cartridges, NICs, Pakistani currency and other items were also recovered from the spot.

Earlier on Friday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have killed four terrorists in a search and clearance operation in Nowshera district.

CTD Mardan Region and KP police conducted a joint raid in Nowshera on a tip-off. During the raid, the terrorists opened fire at the raiding teams. However, four terrorists were killed in retaliation by the raiding teams, the CTD spokesperson said.

The raiding teams recovered arms and explosive material from the possession of the killed terrorists. The Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said that the scope of the search and clearance operation was expanded.

On Wednesday, the CTD arrested “four terrorists” associated with a banned outfit’s Atiq-ur-Rehman alias Tipu Gul group during a raid in Bannu.

The Counter-Terrorism Department team recovered arms, mobile phones and other materials from the possession of the arrested men. The CTD spokesperson said the suspects were allegedly involved in the target killing of policemen and extortion.

In a separate raid, the Counter-Terrorism Department officials also nabbed ‘a wanted terrorist namely Akhtar’. The arrested ‘terrorist’ was associated with the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Gul Bahadur group.