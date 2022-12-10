NATIONAL

ECP amends affidavit for candidates after Vawda’s disqualification

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has amended its affidavit for election candidates after disqualification of former PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

The candidates have to submit the amended version of the affidavit in future elections of the Senate and assembly membership. A clause related to misinformation has been added in the new affidavit under which the membership will stand cancelled over misinformation in the election papers.

According to officials, it will be mandatory for a candidate contesting election to submit the new affidavit with the election commission. The election candidate would also have to give details of his/her foreign passport in their statements on oath.

The ECP has dispatched the new affidavit to all four provincial election commissioners.

It is important to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its verdict in Faisal Vawda’s disqualification case, revoked his lifetime disqualification and declared him disqualified till the completion of current assembly’s term.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial issued a four-page order. The judgment stated that Faisal Vawda informed the court that he received the certificate of cancellation of his dual nationality on June 25, 2018, and he admitted that he misinformed the court.

The apex court ruled that Vawda will be considered disqualified till the completion of the tenure of the current assembly. However, he will be eligible for the next elections.

The court ordered the ousted PTI leader to submit his resignation to the Senate Chairman as quickly as possible. Vawda had challenged his lifetime disqualification following a verdict issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In his petition, the former PTI leader had stated that the election commission was unauthorised to declare him disqualified for life. He was of the view that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed his plea in haste. The ECP had declared the lifetime disqualification of Faisal Vawda in its verdict for submitting a fake affidavit.

 

 

Previous articleHafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoins JUI-F
Next articleChinese firm assured of 700MW solar project’s approval
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

JIT decides to devise ToRs for probe into Arshad Sharif’s murder case

ISLAMABAD: The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to record the statements of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow in connection with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sanaullah’s acquittal exposes PTI’s ‘worst political victimisation’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the narcotics case proved that the previous PTI-led...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amid power crisis, PM takes notice of ‘poor performance’ of energy sector

-- Questions use of expensive imported fuel in power plants; summons important meetings next week ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the alleged ‘poor performance’ of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese, Pakistani universities develop heat-resistant hybrid rice varieties

BEIJING: Sponsored by Wuhan University, Hubei Association of Science and Technology, and the University of Punjab, the 2nd International Cooperation & Development Forum on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese firm assured of 700MW solar project’s approval

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) have prepared to approve a 700-megawatt solar power...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoins JUI-F

QUETTA: Former Member of the National Assembly and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam central leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoined JUI-F on Saturday. A delegation led by Federal Minister...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Amid power crisis, PM takes notice of ‘poor performance’ of energy...

-- Questions use of expensive imported fuel in power plants; summons important meetings next week ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the alleged ‘poor performance’ of...

Chinese, Pakistani universities develop heat-resistant hybrid rice varieties

Chinese firm assured of 700MW solar project’s approval

ECP amends affidavit for candidates after Vawda’s disqualification

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.