NATIONAL

Court dismisses drugs case against Sana

By Staff Report
Security officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) escort arrested senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah (L) to court in Lahore on July 2, 2019. - Rana Sanaullah was sent on a 14-day judicial remand on July 2 a day after he was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team for possessing a large quantity of drugs in his vehicle. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: A court in Lahore has acquitted Rana Sanaullah Khan of smuggling heroin in his car, ending a high-profile case that focused public interest on how the justice system would treat the loud-mouthed minister for interior.

Khan was arrested in July 2019 by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway. Firdous Aashiq Awan, then-minister for information, said 15 kilograms of heroin was seized from his vehicle.

He spent nearly six months in prison until the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered his release on bail after ruling that no substantial evidence was ever presented to the court.

Drug smuggling is of 27 crimes that can lead to a death sentence in Pakistan.

Saturday’s decision was announced on a petition for acquittal Khan moved in the morning, claiming the case was politically motivated, and that the prosecution did not have any evidence to prove the charge.

He also blamed the former government of Imran Khan for victimising him, according to Farhad Ali Shah, his attorney.

During the proceedings, two ANF officials, Imtiaz Ahmed and Ehsaan Azam, dismissed “wrong” charges against the minister.

In their affidavits submitted in court, the two claimed they were present at the scene when Khan was arrested. “We never saw any sort of drugs being recovered from the scene,” they declared.

At the time of his arrest, Khan’s lawyer, Azim Nazir Tarar, told Reuters the accusations were “ridiculous”.

Tarar said Khan had told the court at his arrest hearing that police had intercepted his vehicle and driven him to their office in Lahore without elaborating any further. Officials told him later that heroin had been seized from his car, he said.

The anti-narcotics police said Khan himself pointed to a briefcase on the rear seat of the car when intercepted, and helped officers unzip a polythene bag containing the drugs.

Previous articlePakistan urges action to improve governance of seas
Next articleUN: More aid needed as winter descends over flood victims
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

One dead, seven hurt in Balochistan explosion: police

QUETTA: At least one person was killed and seven wounded in a blast that went off outside a shopping centre in the Awaran district...
Read more
NATIONAL

Swati taken to Sindh after Balochistan release in army criticism case

KARACHI: Sindh police have taken custody of Azam Khan Swati, a senator of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, a day after the Balochistan High...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN: More aid needed as winter descends over flood victims

NEW YORK: With the arrival of winter, the humanitarian needs of the flood-hit people of Pakistan have intensified and more resources are urgently needed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges action to improve governance of seas

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for urgent action to improve the governance of the oceans as their “sustenance and sustainability” was inextricably linked with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister distances government from Swati witch-hunt

LAHORE: Rana Sanauallah Khan rejected the claim the cases against Azam Swati were a part of "political revenge", who is accused of sending out...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five journalists killed on the job in Pakistan in 2022: report

ISLAMABAD: Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a sharp spike in the number...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court dismisses drugs case against Sana

LAHORE: A court in Lahore has acquitted Rana Sanaullah Khan of smuggling heroin in his car, ending a high-profile case that focused public interest...

Pakistan urges action to improve governance of seas

Minister distances government from Swati witch-hunt

Five journalists killed on the job in Pakistan in 2022: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.