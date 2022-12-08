NATIONAL

State Department: US determined to work with Pakistan to combat militancy

By Staff Report
Pakistani troops patrol along Pakistan-Afghanistan border fence at Big Ben post in the Khyber district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON: Following an increase in cross-border attacks from Afghanistan, the United States said it intended to work with Pakistan to combat the threat of resurection of terrorism in the region, especially one coming from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“It is, of course, our broader goal to see to it that terrorists and others are not able to use Afghanistan as a launch pad for attacks on Pakistan,” a State Department spokesperson told a press briefing.

Ned Price’s response was sought on a question about the rise of violence and the regrouping of militants in Afghanistan.

Emboldened by the Afghan Taliban’s rise to power, the TTP has declared the former as their role model and launched an escalating terror campaign inside Pakistan from its base in Afghanistan.

On November 28, the group ended its five-month-long ceasefire with the government, and on two days later, a suicide bomber from the group blew himself up near a police truck in Balochistan, killing at least three and injuring 28 others, including 20 security personnel.

According to one Pakistani think-tank, the county has seen a 50 percent spike in terrorist attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August last year, underlining the fast-deteriorating security situation.

Prince said the Taliban were either unable or unwilling to live up to the commitments that they made in a number of areas, especially on counterterrorism.

However, he noted, Washington has capabilities when it comes to counterterrorism in the region that does not leave them entirely beholden to the Taliban.

“We demonstrated those capabilities in recent months with the killing of the now-deceased al-Qaeda emir, Ayman al-Zawahiri, making good on the pledge that you have consistently heard from President (Joe) Biden since the withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan last year, that we will take action if we see international terrorists regrouping in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson said.

“We will take action in a way that protects our interests.”

“We are determined to work with our partners in the region, including Pakistan, to do what we can to take on the threat of terrorism in the region, and certainly the threat of terrorism that extends well beyond the region,” Price added.

Pakistan, the spokesperson emphasised, is an important partner in a number of respects.

“We value that bilateral relationship. We welcome opportunities to expand cooperation in areas that are of mutual interest to us and to Pakistan. That, of course, does include when it comes to counterterrorism.”

He pointed out Pakistan received assistance from the International Military Education and Training programme that provides professional military education, and operational and technical courses, thus strengthening the country’s own abilities to take on the threats — whether it’s counterinsurgency, counterterrorism — as well as skills courses that improve institutional capacity and resource management.

“The programme continues to enhance the bilateral relationship. It continues to strengthen military cooperation between our two countries,” Price added.

Staff Report

