PM invites IT sector stakeholders to tap huge potential of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan had enormous untapped potential in the Information Technology (IT) sector and invited foreign IT companies and experts to fully explore the indigenous talented youth bulge of the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 21st Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards 2022, the premier said no doubt, in the last decade or so, Pakistani entrepreneurs had made great strides to promote the IT sector with individual and collective efforts. The government was also playing a proactive role to support the efforts.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) and the Tech Destination for IT and ITES, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT).

The prime minister said given the youth potential, out of the total population, 60 percent of the country’s population comprised of youth.

“This is a challenge as well as an opportunity to covert this potential

into opportunity,” he added. The prime minister said Pakistan possessed huge potential to increase its IT export. The country’s total IT export hovered around $2.6 billion dollars, which did not fully reflect the immense talent. Pakistan had the huge strength to enhance the target to billions of dollars, he observed.

He mentioned that he had chaired a number of meetings to mull how to galvanize the youth and enhance the IT sector. He said they had concluded that a target of around $5 billion dollars annually in IT export could be easily achieved, adding he had invited the

IT experts and the youth to come forward and carve out a plan to achieve the target.

The prime minister elaborated that during his tenure as ‘Punjab’s Chief Servant’, he promoted IT with various initiatives, taken in a big way, in the health and education and revenue collection sectors.

He said they also provided laptops to the high achievers. Besides, booklets were also distributed among the students and teachers all over Punjab, he added. By all accounts, the prime minister said, it was a very good exercise taken by his government in the province.

The prime minister said more than 19,000 ICT companies were currently registered in Pakistan, comprising domestic and export-oriented enterprises spread over 160 cities across Pakistan. Pakistan’s ICT industry was exporting state-of-the-art products and services to 169 countries and territories, he added.