PSDF completes Pakistan’s first Hybrid Skills Training Pilot

By Staff Report

Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has completed pilot project of first of its kind skills program using a hybrid learning model in partnership with Coursera through which over 350 trainees are trained.

On successful completion of the first training batch of 380 people in the fields of Professional Cook, Mobile Phone Repairing and Hair and Beauty Service during the pilot phase, the PSDF is planning to start the second batch of hybrid trainings from 1st January 2023.

The Coursera is the world’s leading e-learning platform. The courses were developed in-house by PSDF in Urdu, and are available on Coursera alongside content from other global institutions. The PSDF will continue to expand hybrid learning to include other professions based on the success of this pilot hybrid training.

The training is part of PSDF – e-tayyar, trainings. This program aims to provide quality and standardized education to all learners and prepare country’s workforce for the digital revolution the global economy is undergoing.

This model has been introduced by PSDF keeping in view rising costs and to capitalize on the increasing digital access in the country. The hybrid learning model offers both a time and cost-effective learning solution for trainees. It is a blended learning model that combines online, theoretical learning and practical, on-site skills training. Through the hybrid learning program, learners will receive access to online learning content on Coursera that covers the theoretical component of their course and receive essential on-site training to gain hands on experience in their chosen profession. This also addresses the unique learning challenges online learners face and offers a more interactive learning experience to e-learners.

The hybrid learning model also allows learners to complete training at their own pace, in the comfort of their homes, while also gaining practical knowledge at their designated training service provider institute.

Staff Report

