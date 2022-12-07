NATIONAL

Cipher, audio leak scandal: LHC orders fixing of Imran’s plea for hearing

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday overruled an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, against the summons by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the cipher and audio leak scandal, and ordered to fix the petition for hearing.

The LHC registrar office had objected to the maintainability of the petition on the ground of its territorial jurisdiction.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural took up the petition as an objection case and overruled the objection after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel.

Imran Khan’s counsel Salman Safdar argued before the court that the FIA was a federal institution and the LHC had jurisdiction to hear the matter. The PTI chairman, through the petition, submitted that the FIA had launched an inquiry into the alleged audio leak pertaining to the diplomatic cipher and summoned him for recording a statement on December 6.

He submitted that the inquiry had already been challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He pleaded with the court to set aside the impugned call-up notice and quash the inquiry.

 

 

Previous articleIHC turns down request to stop president PNC from working
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC turns down request to stop president PNC from working

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a request seeking to stop the president Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) from working and sought...
Read more
NATIONAL

Speakers for relaying Iqbal message to youth for nation’s survival

SARGODHA: Allama Iqbal has a strong bond with the youth. So, there is a need to promote and properly relay Iqbal’s message among the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Quota allocation to OEPs will help boost manpower export: Turi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP & HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi has said that the government is working to allocate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army Chief visits forward troops in Tirah Valley

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited Tirah Valley, Khyber District and spent the day with forward troops...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC resumes hearing of appeals in Noor Mukadam case today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of various appeals in Noor Mukadam murder case till Wednesday (today). The court also served...
Read more
NATIONAL

All is not well on the economic front, says Aisha Pasha

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha has said all is not well on the economic front and the government is...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Army Chief visits forward troops in Tirah Valley

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited Tirah Valley, Khyber District and spent the day with forward troops...

IHC resumes hearing of appeals in Noor Mukadam case today

All is not well on the economic front, says Aisha Pasha

Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed paid tribute

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.