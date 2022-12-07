Car parking miseries

The dual-carriage road in front of the E-11/2 Markaz in Islamabad is currently being carpeted. During the process, the relevant authorities have constructed a divider to separate the parking lane from the rest of the road. Since the road is not wide enough, it was not advisable to partition the parking lane because the divider itself is consuming considerable space.

The partition has narrowed the road down, and the parking area is not wide enough to allow a smooth car parking experience. The parking lane actually is good enough for the bikers only.

As a result of such faulty planning, the car owners are now forced to park their vehicles on either side of the divider, as is visible in the accompanying photograph, which further narrows down the road for traffic.

The authorities concerned should dismantle the divider to make the road wider and designate the left side of the road for parking purposes by simply painting the road with parking slots, preferably diagonally, in order to accommodate more cars at a time.

FARAH MIRZA

ISLAMABAD