Blasters, Dynamites qualify for T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament final

LAHORE: Dynamites and Blasters beat Strikers and Challengers, respectively on Wednesday in the second phase of T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament to qualify for the final. The final will be played here at Gaddafi Stadium on 9 December and will be live-streamed on PCB YouTube channel.

At the LCCA Ground in Lahore, player of the match Gull Feroza’s 58-ball 74 led Dynamites to a 17-run win over Strikers. After opting to bat first, Dynamites scored 146 for five in 20 overs. Nida Dar was other notable run getter with the bat, scoring unbeaten 38 off 19, hitting four fours and one six.

Strikers’ Aroob Shah bagged two wickets for 28.

In reply, Strikers managed to score 129 for six in 20 overs. Kaynat Hafeez scored a 30-ball 34, smashing four fours and one six.

For the winning team, Sadia Iqbal took two wickets for 14 runs.

In the second match of the day, Ayesha Naseem and Bismah Maroof scored half-centuries and led their side Blasters to a 17-run over win over Challengers. After opting to bat first, Blasters scored 154 for five in 20 overs. Bismah top-scored with a 46-ball 67, smashing nine fours and five sixes. Player of the match Ayesha struck four fours in her 41-ball 65, which included four fours.

For Challengers, Rameen Shamim grabbed two wickets for 36.

In run-chase, Challengers fell 16 runs short of the target and scored 137 for seven in 20 overs. Skipper Omaima Sohail top-scored for her side in a losing cause, scoring 50 off 47 balls, laced with six fours. Aliya Riaz was other run getter with a 34-ball 43, striking four fours and one six.

For the winning team, Fatima Sana led from the front as the fast bowler took four wickets for 21 from four overs.

Scores in brief:

Dynamites beat Strikers by 17 runs

Dynamites 146-5, 20 overs (Gull Feroza 74, Nida Dar 38; Aroob Shah 2-28)

Strikers 129-6, 20 overs (Kaynat Hafeez 34, Natalia Parvaiz 26, Javeria Rauf 24; Sadia Iqbal 2-14)

Player of the match – Gull Feroza (Dynamites)

Blasters beat Challengers by 17 runs

Blasters 154-5, 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 67, Ayesha Naseem 65; Rameen Shamim 2-36)

Challengers 137-7, 20 overs (Omaima Sohail 50, Aliya Riaz 43; Fatima Sana 4-21, Masooma Zahra 2-24)

Player of the match – Ayesha Naseem (Blasters).