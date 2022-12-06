Sports

Top seeded players advance in next round of National Ranking Tennis C’ships

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: All seeded players have advanced to the next round of men’s singles of 35th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at S Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

The first-round matches in Men’s Singles and Junior 18 & Under went into action and exciting tennis was seen. The best encounter of the day was between upcoming youngsters Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Sami Zeb Khan, both from Islamabad.

Qureshi won the match in a well-contested three-set match. In the first set, Sami Zeb was leading 5-2 by breaking the 3rd and 7th games of Qureshi and grabbed the 1st set by holding his own serve of the 8th game. In the second set, Qureshi changed his game plan and played aggressively to take up the lead 5-1 by breaking 2nd, 4th, and 6th games of Khan. At this point, Qureshi lost his 7th game by hitting some unforced down the lines but in the 9th game, Qureshi wrapped up the set at 6-3 and leveled the match 1-1 set all.

In the final set, Qureshi again changed his pace of the game and build up the winning lead without conceding a single game by breaking 1st, 3rd and 5th games of Khan. In the 2nd round Qureshi would face top seed Aqeel Khan in the pre-quarterfinal.

In Men’s Singles (Main Draw 1st Round), Aqeel Khan beat Bilal Asim 6-1 7-5; Ahmed Nael Qureshi beat Sami Zeb Khan 2-6 6-3 6-0; M.Talha Khan beat Muhammad Azeem Khan 7-6(5) 6-1; Barkatullah beat M.Hamza Aasim 6-3 6-2; Muzammil Murtaza beat Hamid Israr 6-3 6-3; S.Nofil Kaleem beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-2 6-4; Abdullah Adnan beat Shahzad Khan 2-6 7-5 (retd.); Heera Ashiq beat Major Suleman 6-1 6-1; Muadssar Murtaza beat Parbat Kumar 6-2 6-1;M. Waqas Malik beat Hasam Khan 6-3 2-6 7-6(7);  Baqar Ali beat Jibran-ul-Haq 6-4 6-2; Muhammad Abid beat Usman Ejaz Yousaf 6-3 6-1; Yousaf Khalil beat Mahatir Muhammad Khan 7-5 6-3; M.Huzaifa Khan beat Uzair Khan 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Asadullah Khan beat Daisuke Ubemi 6-3 7-6(5); Muhammad Shoaib beat Muhammad Salar 6-0 6-2.

In Junior 18&Under Singles (Main Draw 1st Round), Bilal Asim beat Faisal Khalil 6-1 6-0; Talha Khan w/o Jabir Ali; Hamid Israr beat Saaim Shehzad 6-0 6-0; Abdul Hanan Khan beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-0 6-0; Arslan Khan w/o Saif Ali Khan; Muhammad Salar w/o Abdul Basit; Ibrahim Nouman Yousaf w/o Nabeel Ali Qayyum; M.Talha Khan beat Rayan Ahmed Khan 6-1 6-0; Hamza Aasim was given a walk over against Hamza Roman Khan.

The second round matches of Men’s Singles, Junior Singles as well as 1st round of Men’s Doubles, Ladies Singles would be held on Wednesday.

 

 

