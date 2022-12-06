Speakers for relaying Iqbal message to youth for nation’s survival

SARGODHA: Allama Iqbal has a strong bond with the youth. So, there is a need to promote and properly relay Iqbal’s message among the youth which is necessary for the survival of the nation. This was stated by the former Inspector General of Police and Chairman Allama Iqbal Council Islamabad Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema while delivering a special lecture on Iqbal’s personality and message at University of Sargodha on Tuesday.

The event was presided over by UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas while Regional Police Officer Azhar Akram, District Police Officer Tariq Aziz, members civil society, Deans, Heads, In-charges and a number of students also attended the lecture.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas said that Allama Iqbal focuses on human unity, solidarity while visualising a society where everybody is technically trained and socially civilized. Youth must take action to show forefathers that this generation and this country are not less than anyone else. We cannot remain passive and wait for miracles to happen, he added.

Dr Abbas further added that Iqbal is the poet not only of the world of Islam but also of the whole world and the crushed humanity. He further said that it is important to make our young generation aware of Iqbal’s favors and services, Iqbal’s poetry is not of any one era but a beacon of light in every era.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said “Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a poet, philosopher, scholar, knight, politician and an authority on Islam all rolled into one single mortal being. His work inspired not only the birth of Pakistan, but also brought Muslims of his days out of ignorance, providing them with the confidence and guidance they needed to realise their true potential. Allama Iqbal believed that we did not have to be impressed with the West or get lost in the East’s afsaney, but needed to look for a modern social system” he added.

He said that the only way to change the course of Muslim history, according to Allama Iqbal, is for young people to adopt all the characteristics of eagles by adhering to the Sufi path of Faqr, or becoming faithful disciples of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by doing as he did.

“We got a separate country for the protection of our culture and values and to adhere to our values in this country. The New generation has been pushed to an inferiority complex under a conspiracy and youth will have to come out of this darkness and depression” said Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema. He advised the students to believe in themselves as the future of their country is brighter than their expectations.

He added that Iqbal wished to influence young people in the direction of virtue, Islam, destiny, and ultimately excellence. Iqbal’s words pierce the young people of his time, inspiring them to rise up and become contributing members of society. His words still have an influence on people today, he further added.

At the end, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas presented a souvenir to Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema.