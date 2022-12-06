Sports

PBCC to take up visa denial by India for Blind T20 WC with WBC

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) would be taking up the matter of denial of visas to Pakistan team for participation in T20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind with the World Blind Cricket (WBC) body to take stern action against India.

PBCC with sheer disappointment informed that the Pakistan team has been denied visas by India to feature in the T20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind which was scheduled to be held from December 5 to 17.

“This unfortunate incident has left Pakistan team in the lurch. Pakistan was a serious contender to win the World Cup as Pakistan has been the Runners-up twice in the earlier two editions of this format of World Cups (2012 & 2017) and has beaten the current T-20 World Champion India five (5) times consecutively in the last five encounters during two Tri-Nation competitions in 2021 and 2022 and won both events,” PBCC said.

It was highly likely that Pakistan and India would have locked horns in the final of on-going World Cup and considering the current form of Green-shirts, Pakistan had the high chances to win the World Cup.

PBCC said as per available information the Ministry of External Affairs India has denied Pakistan Blind Cricket clearance on political grounds. “PBCC strongly condemned this discriminating act of India as Sports should be above regional politics and particularly the Special Persons mega sports events would be treated fairly and all teams must be given equal chances to compete the event. Our counterpart Blind Cricket Association in India pleaded their government for Pakistan’s clearance but it went in vain.

“The current Indian Government’s hatred towards Pakistan has also violated the United Nations Charter for Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) that induces States to provide equal sports playing opportunities to Persons with Disabilities”, PBCC said.

PBCC said this discriminative act would have serious consequence on Global Blind Cricket as we (PBCC) at World Blind Cricket will take stern action against them and may not allow India to host future International events.

Staff Report

