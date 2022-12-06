NATIONAL

IHC turns down request to stop president PNC from working

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a request seeking to stop the president Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) from working and sought comments in the petition challenging her selection.

Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case filed by a citizen Muzamil Yaseen against the appointment of Dr Shazia Sobia as President PNC. The court refused to issue a stay order and said that it would decide the matter after listening to the respondents.

During the hearing, petitioner’s lawyer Muhammad Tayyab Advocate, Assistant Attorney General Imran Farooq, Speaker National Assembly’s lawyer Hazrat Younis and Sher Afzal Advocate appeared on behalf of President PNC.

The court noted that the answers of all respondents except the election commission had been submitted.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that they had also filed a miscellaneous application seeking to stop the president PNC from working. He said that the president had suspended the registrar PNC and viewing the day-to-day matters of the council.

The court said that it couldn’t pass such an order immediately, adding that the matter would be decided after listening to the other respondents as well.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till January 11.

 

Staff Report

