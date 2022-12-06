Bandial takes suo motu notice of Sharif killing — six weeks after ‘brutal’ incident

ISLAMABAD: The grisly murder of Arshad Sharif, the top investigative journalist who was living in self-imposed exile in Kenya after receiving threats in Pakistan, in the East African country has prompted the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo notice of the “brutal killing” — but no less than six weeks after the event sent shock waves through the journalist community.

Sharif, 50, a fierce critic of the military, died in a suspected police shooting near Kenya’s capital Nairobi on October 24.

He fled Pakistan in August — first to the United Arab Emirates and later Kenya — after sedition charges were leveled against him for allegedly criticising institutions and “abetting mutiny” within the army.

Sharif’s employer, ARY News, had fired him in August, saying he had violated the TV station’s social media policy. His talk show POWERPLAY, which aired on Mondays and Thursdays, was discontinued.

Weeks after his assassination, the minister for interior said the journalist was the victim of a “targeted killing,” but did not offer any evidence to support his claim.

Last week, former prime minister Imran Khan penned a letter to the chief justice, Umar Ata Bandial, requesting him to conduct an independent judicial inquiry into the assassination.

The so-called suo moto provision allows the judge to take up cases on his own initiative.

The matter has been fixed for hearing before the Supreme Court at 12:30 pm Tuesday, a statement said. It also announced that notices have been issued to the interior, foreign, and information secretaries; bosses of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB); and the president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

In addition to Justice Bandial, the five-judge bench will include justices Ijaz ul-Ahsan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

Sharif’s family, his friends and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including Khan, have demanded a fair investigation into the murder. They claimed he was forced to leave the sheikhdom at the request of the Foreign Office. The Foreign Office has, however, dismissed the claim.