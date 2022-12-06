All is not well on the economic front, says Aisha Pasha

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha has said all is not well on the economic front and the government is eager to complete its current IMF program and that talks with the IMF are still ongoing.

While talking with Journalists after an event in Islamabad, the State minister said that all is not well on the economic front. However, there is not such a thing that something is going to happen wrong, she added.

Pasha said that the country is out of danger as the situation has been changed after timely payments on its Sukuk bond adding that she said that there is no longer at risk of default. The minister said the default risk was highest when the coalition government took the reign.

She also said that loan repayments under mutual agreements are being rolled over and that plans are being made to finalize payment of other debt obligations.

The government has the resources to survive and will do everything possible to avoid disappointing its bilateral partners. “We have the resources and will make timely payments on our loans,” she added.

The minister said that Pakistan requires at least $16 billion for rehabilitation and reconstruction. “It will take many years to restore and rebuild,” she said.

Earlier, speaking at a panel discussion titled Energy Corridors: CASA 1000 arranged by local NGO in the federal capital, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum, said that the government is committed to completing the CASA-1000 and other clean energy projects as this would help save the future of next generation.

He regretted that projects like CASA-1000 and TAPI are facing delays because these projects pass through the countries that are not financeable.