NATIONAL

Schoolchildren stranded on Abbottabad ski lift rescued

By Staff Report
Tourists sit on chairlifts at the Patriata Resort near Murree, some 65 km form Islamabad on August 16, 2020, after the government announced most of the country's remaining restrictions would be lifted following the drop in COVID-19 coronavirus new cases for several weeks. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: At least 12 children trapped on a ski lift in Abbottabad were rescued on Monday morning.

The children took the lift from the town of Gul Dhok early on Monday. But minutes into their journey up the slope, the lift shut down, leaving them stranded in freezing conditions, according to a spokesman for the police.

Rescue 1122 personnel took one-and-a-half-hour to rescue the children and landed them safely.

The 12 children were on their way to school from the Gul Dhok town of Dhamtour and boarded the ferry as part of their daily mode of travel.

When passersby came to know of the development, they informed Rescue 1122. The team rushed to the spot.

Previous articleAbbasi blames NAB, former boss Iqbal for economic logjam
Next articleRecent floods, rains pose ‘serious’ threat to wildlife in Pakistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Recent floods, rains pose ‘serious’ threat to wildlife in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Recent super floods and torrential rains combined with drought and wildfires across Pakistan have posed a "serious" threat to already under-pressure wildlife in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Abbasi blames NAB, former boss Iqbal for economic logjam

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday chided National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and its former chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal and held...
Read more
NATIONAL

Interim bail of Buzdar in liquor licence ‘bribe’ case extended

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday extended interim bail of Usman Buzdar, former chief minister of Punjab, in a case pertaining to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s table tennis talent seeks China’s support to shine

ISLAMABAD: Asad Ali, 30, has been playing table tennis for the last ten years, and with each passing year not only does his interest...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran advised PTI lawmakers to prepare for polls: Fawad

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry shared on Sunday the party Chief Imran Khan advice to all party lawmakers to go back to...
Read more
NATIONAL

660MW unit of Shanghai-Thar coal power plant connected with national grid: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: The first 660-megawatt unit of Shanghai Electric 1,320 MW Thar coal-based power plant has been connected to the national grid. The development shared by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Interim bail of Buzdar in liquor licence ‘bribe’ case extended

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday extended interim bail of Usman Buzdar, former chief minister of Punjab, in a case pertaining to...

Pakistan’s table tennis talent seeks China’s support to shine

Analysis: Saudi prince seeks Mideast leadership, independence with Xi’s visit

England’s Livingstone out of Pakistan tour with knee injury

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.