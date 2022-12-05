Schoolchildren stranded on Abbottabad ski lift rescued

LAHORE: At least 12 children trapped on a ski lift in Abbottabad were rescued on Monday morning.

The children took the lift from the town of Gul Dhok early on Monday. But minutes into their journey up the slope, the lift shut down, leaving them stranded in freezing conditions, according to a spokesman for the police.

Rescue 1122 personnel took one-and-a-half-hour to rescue the children and landed them safely.

The 12 children were on their way to school from the Gul Dhok town of Dhamtour and boarded the ferry as part of their daily mode of travel.

When passersby came to know of the development, they informed Rescue 1122. The team rushed to the spot.