Three found dead, one unconscious in Murree hotel

RAWALPINDI/MUREE: Three tourists were found dead and another fainted in a room of private hotel in the remits of Patriata Police on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the police spokesman, the hotel administration informed the Rescue officials about the state of the four persons who were semi-conscious in their room.

When the Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot, they found the persons in a state of semi-consciousness in the hotel room. The officials took them to a hospital where three of them were pronounced as dead while condition of the fourth one was also critical.

The deceased were identified as: Muhammad Owais, Faisal Ayaz and Muhammad Shahrukh, while the semi-unconscious person was identified as Muhammad.

After getting information about the incident, police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to hospital for post-mortem. They said that cause of death could only be ascertained after the post mortem report.

The incident is being investigated and evidence is being collected from the scene, the spokesman said.

He added that the cause of death could be determined in the light of post-mortem reports and other forensic evidence.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari took notice of the incident and sought a detail report of the incident.