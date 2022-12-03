NATIONAL

Another sedition case registered against Shahbaz Gill in Balochistan

By Staff Report

CHAMAN: Another case was registered on Saturday against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in Qila Abdullah area of Balochistan on charges of using foul language against state institutions.

According to the police, the first information report (FIR) was registered against the senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on the complaint of one Aziz Ullah for sedition and inciting violence against state institutions.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad adjourned the proceeding to indict PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case. The public prosecutor told the court that he is ready to give arguments on both petitions today but Gill’s lawyer said that for a fair trial “we need to know who are the suspects.”

It is important to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad on August 9. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

The Islamabad police arrested the leader for inciting violence against state institutions. According to a spokesperson of the Islamabad police, the PTI leader was taken into custody for making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.

The spokesperson added that a case had been registered against the PTI leader at the Banigala Police Station.

 

 

Staff Report

