NATIONAL

HUD orders separate washrooms for ladies at all public places

By Staff Report

MULTAN: Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department South Punjab has directed all concerned departments to construct separate washrooms for ladies at all public places and also sought report of missing facility from concerned departments.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have started survey for this purpose to ascertain the missing separate washrooms in all 80 parks supervised by the PHA.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Spokesman of PHA Jalaluddin said that 15 new parks have been constructed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in the ongoing year where separate washroom block for ladies have been constructed. He said that there were about 25 to 30 parks in the city where separate washrooms for ladies were missing, however, the facility of washrooms were also missing in small parks.

He said that the department has started action on the directives of the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department to prepare detailed report of missing separate washrooms for ladies in the parks. He said that the report would be sent soon to the quarters concerned for further instructions.

Jalal said that different development projects were underway at various parks of the city and the department was also focusing on increasing self income of the department. He said that recently, the department has auctioned various canteens and parking stands of the parks through which revenue of Rs 10 million would be generated every year.

He said that preparation of flower pots were almost in final stages for flower exhibition was going to be held in the last week of December. He said that 25000 flower pots were being prepared for exhibition of Gull-e-Dawoodi while 8000 pots were being prepared for Merigold flowers which would be displayed at green belts of the city in the next month.

Previous articlePlanet’s future hinges on addressing issue of climate change: Marri
Next article9 dead, 1214 injured in 1127 RTCs in Punjab
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Muqam foresees rift in PTI on resignation issue

SWAT: Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had tried to mislead the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Experts, political parties question record addition of voters to IIOJK final list

ISLAMABAD: After the final electoral rolls of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were published, some experts and political parties questioned the...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS Bajwa inaugurates various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited and inaugurated various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation. The COAS was briefed...
Read more
NATIONAL

630 kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers in Daraban

D.I.KHAN: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daraban, Nadir Nazar taking action against land grabbers, retrieved 630 Kanal land from illegal possession. The assistant commissioner, along with Naib...
Read more
NATIONAL

MCCI prepares proposals for agri improvement, economic stability

MULTAN: Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has prepared emergency proposals for improvement of agriculture and economic stability in the country which would...
Read more
NATIONAL

ANF captures over 2,210 kg drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized over 2,210 kg of drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets and 50 heroin-filled capsules besides netting two accused...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

COAS Bajwa inaugurates various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited and inaugurated various healthcare projects of Fauji Foundation. The COAS was briefed...

When laugh kings leave us crying

630 kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers in Daraban

MCCI prepares proposals for agri improvement, economic stability

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.