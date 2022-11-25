Naveed Qamar attended ‘China-South Asia Exposition’ in Kunming

BEIJING: Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Additional Secretary Foreign Affairs (Asia Pacific) Mumtaz Zahra Baloch attended and addressed the 6th China-South Asia Exposition and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair held in Kunming this week, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

At the opening ceremony, Minister Naveed Qamar urged companies participating in the expo to find new approaches to enhance investment ties between Pakistan and China.

He said Pakistan has learned from China that the miracle of Chinese development owes its origin to the establishment of special economic zones.

“We are aware of the significance of SEZs and doing our best to provide state-of-the-art one-window facility to business enterprises,” he said.

He said these establishments in China’s manufacturing, engineering, automobile industry, and joint ventures between Pakistan and Chinese enterprises are offering attractive investment opportunities to the business community.

Pakistan is also committed to offering attractive investment opportunities to local importers of various goods.

“I must acknowledge that the geographical location and historically close ties between Pakistan and China have great potential and under the Belt and Road Initiative, both countries can get fruitful results,” he said.

Later, while addressing the 3rd China-South Asia Cooperation forum, Pakistani Additional Secretary of Foreign Affairs (Asia Pacific) Mumtaz Zahra Baloch welcomed the resumption of the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum after two years.

“We have broken new ground under CPEC and Pakistan is ready to work with friends and partners all over the world especially in the region to win opportunities for development and prosperity,” she said.

She also added that Pakistan has suffered recently from the worst flooding in history because of climate change and it would like to work together with China to combat climate change for mutual benefits.

“We would also like to deepen cooperation in the agriculture industry, Information Technology, Science and Technology and enhance bilateral trade. This way, we can unleash the dynamism of our region in this worthy pursuit”, she added.