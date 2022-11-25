Sports

Latham smashes century as New Zealand down India in 1st ODI

By Agencies

Auckland: Tom Latham was left thanking his lucky stars after smashing a majestic century to steer New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over India in Friday’s opening one-day international in Auckland.

Latham hammered 19 fours and five sixes in an unbeaten innings of 145 runs off 104 balls. It was his seventh ODI century and his highest score in the format.

“It was one of those days when everything comes off. I don’t really know where that came from — the stars aligned, things fall into place,” Latham said of his man-of-the-match innings.

The Black Caps were set 307 to win at Eden Park before Latham and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson put on a winning partnership of 221 runs.

“We bowled short of length and that’s where Latham attacked us,” said India captain Shikhar Dhawan.

“We couldn’t make a breakthrough when the partnership was on. Latham took the game away for us and that’s when the momentum shifted.”

Williamson finished on 94 not out as New Zealand went one up in the ODI series, having lost the Twenty20 series to India.

“It was an incredible knock by Tommy (Latham) — he was absolutely on fire,” said Williamson.

“We were talking in the middle about just getting through the overs, but then he just flicked the switch.

“It was one of the more special ODI knocks I have seen and it was nice to be at the other end to watch it.”

After being put into bat by New Zealand, India put up 306 and then did not allow New Zealand’s openers to settle as the chase began.

Finn Allen and then Devon Conway edged shots to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

India gave ODI debuts to pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik, who celebrated with the wickets of Conway and Daryl Mitchell in quick succession as New Zealand laboured to 88-3.

However, it quickly turned into a miserable evening for India’s bowlers.

Williamson dug in with a superb array of shots, including a 79-metre six.

He was well supported by Latham, who grew in confidence as the pair broke the Indian bowling momentum and took New Zealand to the finish line.

Earlier, India’s captain Dhawan put on a superb opening partnership of 124 with Shubman Gill.

Dhawan smashed 13 fours as he made 72 runs off 77 balls before being caught off the bowling of Tim Southee, who claimed his 200th ODI wicket for New Zealand.

India’s run rate slowed as Pant and then Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed, leaving the visitors on 160-4.

Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with 80 runs, including four sixes.
Hamilton will host the second ODI on Sunday.

Previous articleLong march: Road closure at multiple points in twin cities create nuisance for people
Next articleCTP finalise traffic arrangements for Pak-England cricket matches
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Portugal beat Ghana in World Cup Group H as Ronaldo scores in 5th World Cup 

DOHA: A controversial 63rd minute penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal on the way to a 3-2 win over Ghana, with all the goals...
Read more
Sports

CTP finalise traffic arrangements for Pak-England cricket matches

RAWALPINDI: The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Friday finalized traffic arrangements for Pak-England cricket matches to be played here at the Pindi Cricket...
Read more
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five World Cups

DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups as he opened the scoring on Thursday in Portugal's World Cup...
Read more
Sports

Pak vs SL Test series: PCB says ‘nothing to do with’ Sri Lanka probing match-fixing allegations

LAHORE: A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said Wednesday that the PCB could not comment on Sri Lanka's decision to call sport's world governing...
Read more
Sports

Stuttering Uruguay held by South Korea in entertaining stalemate

AL RAYYAN: Uruguay faltered in their World Cup opener against a lively and energetic South Korea after they were held to a 0-0 draw on Thursday...
Read more
Sports

Ronaldo, Brazil enter World Cup fray after Swiss win

Doha: Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to put his painful Manchester United divorce behind him at the World Cup on Thursday as Brazil also make...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Latham smashes century as New Zealand down India in 1st ODI

Auckland: Tom Latham was left thanking his lucky stars after smashing a majestic century to steer New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over India...

Long march: Road closure at multiple points in twin cities create nuisance for people

Close contest expected between PML-N, PTI candidates in Cantt by-polls

NAB launches probe into Hyderabad-Sukkar Motorway scam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.