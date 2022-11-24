Sports

EU parliament ‘deplores’ reports of abuses to the gay community in Qatar

By Reuters
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: BBC FIFA World Cup coverage on television screens, displaying recent comments from Qatari World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman describing homosexuality as "damage in the mind," at Flat Iron Square on November 20, 2022 in London, England. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 starts on 20 October 2022 with Qatar vs Ecuador kicking off the tournament after the opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. Qatar's laws prohibiting male homosexuality have been heavily criticised ahead of the World Cup. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

BRUSSELS: The EU parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a resolution deploring reports of abuses of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and called on the country to decriminalise same-sex relations.

A number of MEPs were wearing the anti-hate ‘OneLove’ armbands which seven European World Cup captains backed out from wearing following FIFA pressure.

The armbands had widely been viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in the World Cup host nation Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

The One Love campaign was started in the Netherlands and its symbol is a heart-shaped multi-coloured logo aimed at promoting inclusion and diversity in football and society.

MEPs also urged the Qatari authorities to conduct a full investigation into the deaths of migrant workers as well as the injuries sustained by workers during preparations for the World Cup.

Reuters

