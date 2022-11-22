NATIONAL

PKMAP refutes suspension of MPA Zairy’s party membership

By Staff Report

QUETTA: The Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PKMAP) on Tuesday refuted media reports about the suspension of the party MPA Nasrullah Zairay’s membership.

“There is no truth in reports about suspension of party membership of PKMAP MPA Nasrullah Zairay,” PKMAP Deputy Chairman Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal declared in a statement issued to the media here on Tuesday. The Deputy Chairman said that any decision on behalf of the party was released through the party’s official press release.

Earlier, social media quoting party sources had claimed that PKMAP has suspended membership of its member provincial assembly Nasrullah Zairay.

It is important to mentioned here that PKMAP has recently suspended the membership of its two leaders Obaidullah Babat, Raza Mohammad Raza.

An important meeting is expected on Wednesday by the PKMAP disgruntled leaders as differences have emerged among the members of the party, for the first time in history.

 

Previous articleIndonesia rescuers hunt for survivors as quake toll jumps to 268
Next articleSeven Pakistani players to participate in Abu Dhabi T10 League
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court records district election commissioner’s statement in Toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD: A local court has adjourned the hearing of a Toshakhana reference against PTI chief Imran Khan till December 8 after recording a district...
Read more
NATIONAL

Unavailability of bench: IHC puts off PTI plea against ECP’s report in Prohibited Funding

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s fact finding...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two officials involved in leak of Gen Bajwa’s tax details identified: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday said that the interim probe report into the leak of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s income tax...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN adopts Pakistan resolution on strengthening OIC ties

UNITED NATIONS: The General Assembly adopted by consensus a Pakistan-introduced resolution on cooperation with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), urging the United Nations...
Read more
NATIONAL

After constant delays, ECP announces LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad on Jan 15

ISLAMABAD: Following constant delays, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced holding much-demanded local government elections in Sindh's metropolis Karachi and Hyderabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court closes wealth case against Dar

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday closed a wealth case against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other suspects. The verdict was reserved by the court...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Hasan Ali vows to make a comeback after being dropped from...

LAHORE: Pakistans fast bowler Hasan Ali has vowed to make a comeback after being dropped from Pak Test squad for the three test hone...

Head, Warner plunder centuries as Australia crush England in final ODI

Seven Pakistani players to participate in Abu Dhabi T10 League

PKMAP refutes suspension of MPA Zairy’s party membership

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.