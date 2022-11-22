PKMAP refutes suspension of MPA Zairy’s party membership

QUETTA: The Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PKMAP) on Tuesday refuted media reports about the suspension of the party MPA Nasrullah Zairay’s membership.

“There is no truth in reports about suspension of party membership of PKMAP MPA Nasrullah Zairay,” PKMAP Deputy Chairman Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal declared in a statement issued to the media here on Tuesday. The Deputy Chairman said that any decision on behalf of the party was released through the party’s official press release.

Earlier, social media quoting party sources had claimed that PKMAP has suspended membership of its member provincial assembly Nasrullah Zairay.

It is important to mentioned here that PKMAP has recently suspended the membership of its two leaders Obaidullah Babat, Raza Mohammad Raza.

An important meeting is expected on Wednesday by the PKMAP disgruntled leaders as differences have emerged among the members of the party, for the first time in history.