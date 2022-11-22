Killing of Karachi policeman triggers hunt for leads

KARACHI: A policeman chasing a “suspicious vehicle” in the upscale Defence neighbourhood of Karachi late on Monday was killed by a man who authorities said was an expatriate.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the event, making the rounds on the Internet, shows the suspect and the police, both holding firearms, disembarking from a black Toyota Mark X car and engaging in an apparently heated argument.

As the situation escalates, the man pulls a pistol and fires more than one shot at Abdul Rehman from point-blank range, killing him on the spot, before speeding away.

The suspect, whose identity was not released to the press, is a Pakistan national living in Sweden and is understood to have returned on November 5, police said.

Police also retrieved the vehicle and the suspected murder weapon. The suspect, however, was still at large.

A spokesperson of the department told the media the slain police, who along with a colleague was on a routine patrol, was chasing the car before somehow getting into it. According to Syed Asad Raza, senior superintendent of police in Karachi (South), the policemen were “trying to take the vehicle to a nearby police station when the event took place.”

According to him, the police intercepted the suspect on suspicion of the “abduction” of a young woman.

The accompanying policeman miraculously survived the attack, the spokesperson confirmed. Raza said he opened fire at the suspect but missed.

He said details were being collected from the second police. A contingent of police reached the crime scene and began collecting evidence.