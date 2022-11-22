Hasan Ali vows to make a comeback after being dropped from Pak Test squad

LAHORE: Pakistans fast bowler Hasan Ali has vowed to make a comeback after being dropped from Pak Test squad for the three test hone series against England.

“I will work really hard in the ongoing domestic season and earn my place back in the national team,” the pacer tweeted on Tuesday after he was sidelined by the national selection committee for the important home series against English team.

The fast bowler has so far claimed 77 wickets in 21 Tests, along with 91 and 60 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

The selection committee headed by Muhammad Waseem ignored him due to his lack of performance in the last four Test matches he played against Australia and Sri Lanka,

The England team will arrive in Pakistan on November 27 with the first Test scheduled to be played on December 1 in Rawalpindi. It will be the first time England will play a Test in Rawalpindi, which has previously staged 12 matches with the home side winning five and losing three.

The second Test starting from December 9 will be played at Multan and the final Test of the tour will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, commencing on Saturday, December 17.

The 28-year-old right arm fast bowler Hasan had wished his fellow cricketers the best for the game ahead and eagerly awaits his comeback in the team.

He also congratulated the players who were selected for the highly-anticipated home series against England.