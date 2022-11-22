Sports

Hasan Ali vows to make a comeback after being dropped from Pak Test squad

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistans fast bowler Hasan Ali has vowed to make a comeback after being dropped from Pak Test squad for the three test hone series against England.

“I will work really hard in the ongoing domestic season and earn my place back in the national team,” the pacer tweeted on Tuesday after he was sidelined by the national selection committee for the important home series against English team.

The fast bowler has so far claimed 77 wickets in 21 Tests, along with 91 and 60 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

The selection committee headed by Muhammad Waseem ignored him due to his lack of performance in the last four Test matches he played against Australia and Sri Lanka,
The England team will arrive in Pakistan on November 27 with the first Test scheduled to be played on December 1 in Rawalpindi. It will be the first time England will play a Test in Rawalpindi, which has previously staged 12 matches with the home side winning five and losing three.

The second Test starting from December 9 will be played at Multan and the final Test of the tour will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, commencing on Saturday, December 17.

The 28-year-old right arm fast bowler Hasan had wished his fellow cricketers the best for the game ahead and eagerly awaits his comeback in the team.

He also congratulated the players who were selected for the highly-anticipated home series against England.

Previous articleHead, Warner plunder centuries as Australia crush England in final ODI
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Head, Warner plunder centuries as Australia crush England in final ODI

Melbourne: Dominant centuries from Travis Head and David Warner helped Australia thrash a tired England by 221 runs Tuesday in the third and final...
Read more
Sports

Seven Pakistani players to participate in Abu Dhabi T10 League

ISLAMABAD: Seven Pakistan players will be seen in action in the exciting sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League to be kicked-off at...
Read more
Sports

Saudi Arabia shock Messi’s Argentina at World Cup

Doha: Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina on Tuesday, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Messi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Football fever grips country as Pakistan’s soccer ball features in World Cup

ISLAMABAD: Just a week ago, millions of people across Pakistan came out of the cricket fever with their team standing second in the T20...
Read more
Sports

Messi centre stage as Argentina, France begin World Cup title bids

DOHA: Lionel Messi will embark on Tuesday on what will surely be his last chance to win the World Cup, with Argentina and holders...
Read more
Sports

England thrashes Iran by 6-2 in WC opener

DOHA: Bukayo Saka said England sent a statement of what they can achieve in Qatar after thrashing Iran 6-2 on Monday to launch their...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Indonesia rescuers hunt for survivors as quake toll jumps to 268

CIANJUR, INDONESIA: The death toll from an earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java jumped to 268 on Tuesday, as rescuers searched for survivors...

Saudi Arabia shock Messi’s Argentina at World Cup

UN adopts Pakistan resolution on strengthening OIC ties

After constant delays, ECP announces LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad on Jan 15

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.