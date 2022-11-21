NATIONAL

SHC quashes killers’ life sentence in Perween Rahman murder

By Staff Report
A mural of the late Perween Rahman, left, former head of the Orangi Pilot Project, a non-government organisation (NGO) that pushes land claim titles for Karachi's poor, is displayed at the NGO's office in Karachi, Pakistan, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Rahman's murder in 2013 exposed the dark underbelly of real estate development in one of the world's fastest-growing megacities. Karachi is home to about 15 million people, two large seaports and Pakistans financial infrastructure, making it the country's economic powerhouse. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KARACHI: The high court of Sindh overturned the whole-life sentences of four of the five men convicted of the high-profile 2013 murder of Parveen Rahman, director of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), a renowned social programme that works on development issues in the most impoverished neighbourhoods of Karachi.

The killers — Ayaz and Raheem Swati, Amjad Hussain, and Ahmad Khan — won an appeal against a December 2021 judgement, issued after a hiatus of nearly eight years, which prevented him from ever being released, issued by an anti-terrorism court in the port city.

The fifth convict, Imran Swati, was found guilty of abetting the murder and given seven years in prison.

In its judgement, a two-judge bench of the high court observed that none of the accused had been charged with “actually murdering” Rehman. Instead, they were charged with “planning, instigating and in effect abetting the murder”, the judges noted.

Following the issuance of the order, the bench asked the authorities to release the men if they weren’t wanted in any other case.

Gunmen shot and killed Rehman in March 2013 while she was on her way home from work, ending her 28-year-long career spent advocating for land and basic services rights for the underprivileged.

OPP has worked with slum dwellers to develop low-lying homes in Orangi Town — the 8,000-acre (3,200-hectare) neighbourhood widely cited as Asia’s largest slum — since 1982.

Rehman had also been documenting land use in and around Karachi, which some believe may have angered local land-grabbing criminal groups.

In 2020, a joint investigation team (JIT) informed the Supreme Court the motive behind her murder was land grabbing.

“The motive behind her murder was to grab the OPP office land. The accused were [ethnic] Pashtun and could not tolerate a Bihari [refugees from the present-day Indian state of Bihar] woman heading a major organisation in the predominantly Pashtun and Afghan locality,” according to the investigation report submitted to the top court.

The report also said the investigation team did not find any evidence suggesting the rumoured involvement of some real estate tycoon in the murder.

“She had neither named any influential person as being a threat to her nor had she been involved in a dispute with anyone except her neighbour, Raheem Swati,” the report read.

Staff Report

