NATIONAL

SC acquits man convicted in Musharraf’s attack case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has acquitted the accused Rana Tanvir convicted in the attack on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood rejected the plea filed by federal and Punjab governments against the acquittal of the accused.

Rana Tanvir’s counsel, Hashmat Habib told the court that the accused has not been released despite of completion of his life sentence.

The life imprisonment span is 14 years whereas the accused is in jail for 20 years now, the counsel added.

After hearing arguments from both sides the court decided to acquit Rana Tanvir, accused of attack on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused Rana Tanvir was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005 by Supreme Court.

In December 2003, a powerful explosion targeted former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s motorcade as it was passing over a bridge in Rawalpindi.

The motorcade escaped the explosion in a matter of seconds, however, and no one was injured. TLTP

Previous articleIHC to resume hearing of PTI petition challenging ECP’s fact finding report on Tuesday
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC to resume hearing of PTI petition challenging ECP’s fact finding report on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Tuesday (today) resume hearing of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s fact...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC adjourns hearing in Gill’s petition seeking quashment in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing of Shahbaz Gill who filed a petition before the court against the sedition case...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC issues notices in petition challenging appointment of VC of PIDE

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices in a writ petition requesting the court to declare the appointment of vice-chancellor (VC) of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIMS doctors go on strike in row over ‘privatisation’ law

ISLAMABAD: Services were crippled at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday as doctors and staff launched an indefinite strike against a 2019...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan shut over shooting

QUETTA: The government on Monday reopened the key Chaman border crossing with landlocked Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movement after shutting it down a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Process to pick new army chief begins

-- PM Office receives list of senior-most officers to choose from -- Asif says appointment to be made 'in line with constitutional requirements' ISLAMABAD: The army...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PIMS doctors go on strike in row over ‘privatisation’ law

ISLAMABAD: Services were crippled at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday as doctors and staff launched an indefinite strike against a 2019...

Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan shut over shooting

Process to pick new army chief begins

Pakistan rejects ‘baseless’ India accusation of terrorism support

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.