SC acquits man convicted in Musharraf’s attack case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has acquitted the accused Rana Tanvir convicted in the attack on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood rejected the plea filed by federal and Punjab governments against the acquittal of the accused.

Rana Tanvir’s counsel, Hashmat Habib told the court that the accused has not been released despite of completion of his life sentence.

The life imprisonment span is 14 years whereas the accused is in jail for 20 years now, the counsel added.

After hearing arguments from both sides the court decided to acquit Rana Tanvir, accused of attack on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused Rana Tanvir was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005 by Supreme Court.

In December 2003, a powerful explosion targeted former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s motorcade as it was passing over a bridge in Rawalpindi.

The motorcade escaped the explosion in a matter of seconds, however, and no one was injured. TLTP