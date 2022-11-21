World

Opposition parties defeat PM Yaakob’s Alliance in Malaysian polls

By Agencies
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - MAY 20: Former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during press conference at Habibie House in Jakarta, Indonesia on May 20, 2018. The leader of Malaysia's ruling coalition, Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) visits Habibie to celebrate 20 years of Indonesia's Reformation as the start of transition democratic power to the former Indonesian President. (Photo by Anton Raharjo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

KUALA LUMPUR: Though Malaysia’s elections resulted in a divided mandate but the inconclusive election saw Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Barisan Nasional Alliance suffer its worst electoral defeat ever, winning just 30 of the 178 seats it ran for.

Longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, whose Pakatan Harapan coalition won the most number of seats in Saturday’s election with 82, is also racing to win support from other groups.

Former premiers Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional coalition came second with 73 seats. Yassin however claimed of secured backing from two political blocs on Sunday as he sought to form a new government after a general election produced a hung parliament, but he had yet to win the required majority.

Muhyiddin said he had won support from two regional blocs based in the island of Borneo. That would boost his alliance’s seat tally from 73 to 101 – still short of the required 112 majority.

“I am confident I will obtain enough support from lawmakers that will enable me to be appointed by the king as Prime Minister,” he said, without saying which other parties might back him.

It prolongs political uncertainty in the Southeast Asian nation, which has seen three prime ministers in as many years, at a time of slowing economic growth and rising inflation.

The instability reflects a transformation in a country that has been one of the most stable for decades in a region that has had its share of military coups, violent political upheavals, and insurgencies.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak, one of the Borneo regional blocs, said it was willing to work with Muhyiddin and the incumbent Barisan alliance to form a government.

Forming a government may require the involvement of Malaysia’s king, whose largely ceremonial role includes the power to appoint as prime minister a lawmaker he believes will command a majority.

On Sunday, the palace instructed the parties to each present the name of a lawmaker it thinks has majority by 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Monday.

Race and religion

A record number of Malaysians voted on Saturday, and they rejected Ismail’s multi-ethnic Barisan coalition, led by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) which has long been the country’s dominant political force.

Race and religion are divisive issues in Malaysia, where the mostly Muslim Malays are the majority of the population, with sizable ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.

A key winner in the election was the Islamist PAS party in Muhyiddin’s Perikatan grouping, securing the largest number of seats of any single party.

“I think what we learned here is that the country is more divided,” said Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, deputy managing director at political risk consultancy BowerGroupAsia.

Mahathir Mohamad, 97 and Malaysia’s longest-serving premier, suffered his first election defeat in 53 years, losing his seat to the Perikatan alliance.

Muhyiddin became prime minister in 2020, but his administration collapsed last year, paving the way for Barisan’s return to power with Ismail at the helm.

If Anwar should become premier, it would be a remarkable transformation for a politician who, in the space of 25 years, has gone from Mahathir’s heir apparent to a prisoner convicted of sodomy and now a leading opposition figure. He denies the sodomy charges, saying they were politically motivated.

Previous articleBatters dominate tenth round matches of Quaid trophy
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Iranian WC squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests

DUBAI: Iran's World Cup soccer team declined to sing their national anthem before their opening match against England on Monday after many fans back...
Read more
World

China pledges to cooperate with nations on outer space exploration

China is willing to work with other countries to strengthen exchanges and cooperation to jointly explore the universe, peacefully utilize outer space and promote...
Read more
World

Harris’ Philippines visit aims to fan conflicts surrounding South China Sea

BEIJING: Pursuing an agenda of fanning conflicts surrounding the South China Sea and Taiwan questions and containing China, US Vice President Kamala Harris was...
Read more
World

All eyes on Trump’s Twitter account after Musk reinstates him

NEW YORK: Donald Trump has seemingly rejected returning to Twitter, but as he embarks on a new presidential campaign, will he be able to...
Read more
World

Founder of Argentina’s anti-dictatorship ‘mothers’ dies aged 93

BUENOS AIRES: Hebe de Bonafini, who led a group of Argentine women known as the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo in defying the military...
Read more
World

Joe Biden’s age ‘major concern’ for many as he turns 80

HOUSTON: US President Joe Biden turned 80 on Sunday, meaning he would be 82 if he decides to run for a second presidential term...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Iranian WC squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests

DUBAI: Iran's World Cup soccer team declined to sing their national anthem before their opening match against England on Monday after many fans back...

China pledges to cooperate with nations on outer space exploration

Harris’ Philippines visit aims to fan conflicts surrounding South China Sea

CM Elahi assures to resolve issues of dairy farmers on priority basis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.