Murad Saeed, Vawda join FIA probe into Arshad Sharif murder

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Faisal Vawda on Monday appeared before the fact-finding committee established for the investigation of senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case. However, PTI leader Murad Saeed responded to the committee through a letter.

Vawda reached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​headquarters in Islamabad and appeared before the fact-finding committee.

On the other hand, PTI leader Murad Saeed submitted his written response to the fact-finding committee.

In a letter emerged on Monday, the PTI leader said the “impartial, transparent and independent inquiry” was not expected from FIA as it is working under the federal government.

He accused the PML-N-led government of harassing and intimidating the slain journalist. He claimed that the federal government continued to take hostile actions against Sharif when his life was in danger in the country.

Murad said the “imported government” started harassing the slain journalist as soon as it came to power in April this year. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made irresponsible statements and tried to link the journalist’s killing to gold smuggling in Kenya, he added.

“An impartial, transparent and independent inquiry from the FIA ​​was not expected in the context of the current situation and the attitude of the federal government,” he added.

Murad demanded that the fact-finding committee must reveal identification of plaintiffs who lodged over 16 cases against Sharif in Pakistan. He also asked FIA to find out “who used to threaten and harass Arshad Sharif in Pakistan”.

“Before his murder, Sharif was compiling an investigative report against which powerful Pakistani?”

Meanwhile, sacked PTI leader Faisal Vawda told media that the agency had given him a questionnaire. He claimed that the journalist’s murder was planned in Pakistan and that the fact-finding committee was doing ‘great work’.

“Hopefully the untouchable bigwigs will be reached,” he said.

Vawda further stated that the CEO of a local news channel had “nothing” to do with the case and requested that he return to Pakistan. He also said that pushing PTI chief Imran Khan into the party’s long march was akin to taking him to a dead-end.

“I will not become prime minister if Imran Khan is disqualified, these people will,” he said, not naming any official. He further urged Imran to “clean up” the PTI.