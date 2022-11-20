NATIONAL

Railways mulls restoration of closed sections in Balochistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is planning to restore all the closed sections in Balochistan province which could not only generate revenue for the department but also facilitate the masses.

“The decision will facilitate the local people of the province and also boost the business activities for the small business owners,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had also taken a keen interest in this regard and asked the concerned official of the department to make a plan for restoration of different sections to generate income in the province.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways had also planned to start rehabilitation work of a 33-kilometer track through sleeper renewal between Quetta-Bostan and Quetta-Chaman section.

“The track will not only facilitate the passengers but also connect three major cities of the province,” he said.

He said railway network in Balochistan province mainly consisted of Quetta Division having Dera Allah Yar-Sibi-Quetta, Quetta-Chaman, Sibi-Khost, Spezend-Dalbandin-Taftan, Bostan-Zhob which were closed for the last 15 years.

The official said there were two passenger trains Jaffer Express (40Up, 39 Down) and Chaman Passenger (349Up, 350 Down) operating in Balochistan while no stations had been closed during the last 15 years in Quetta division.
He said the overall length of the railway track in Balochistan was 1,470.36 kilometers including the closed Bostan-Zhob section.

“Most of the track is more than 100 years old and on certain stretches, engineering speed restrictions have been imposed due to deferred maintenance and owing to resource constraints,” he said, adding that the routine maintenance of track was being carried out with available resources.

To improve railway services in Balochistan, he said, the department was taking several steps like approval of PC-I for the track’s rehabilitation and the rehabilitation of another 100-km track between Ahmedwal Dalbadin on Quetta-Taftan section.

The official said that rehabilitation work of track between Nokundi Kohi-Taftan on Quetta-Taftan section while 160.024 kilometers track between Bostan-Chaman on Quetta-Chaman section would be carried out.

Previous articleAustralia’s Starc to drop white-ball cricket at some stage
Next article‘Food For Thought’ continues to serve art lovers
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Brilliance of 13-year old boy’s ‘Statesmen’ now in book stores

Brilliance of 13-year old boy’s ‘Statesmen’ now in book stores KARACHI, Nov 20 (APP):A nation seeks to find some boosters when they are in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Demand for early elections unjustified, says Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections is unjustified. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

Business community asked to tap opportunities for bilateral trade with Canada

ISLAMABAD: “Canada is an import-oriented country and the business community of Pakistan has a good opportunity to tap this potential market for trade and...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Food For Thought’ continues to serve art lovers

ISLAMABAD: Food For Thought, a collaborative art and book exhibition is serving art lovers here at gallery 8b2 featuring a collection of art by...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC created 190,000 jobs in past 9 years: Chinese official

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiatives, has created 190,000 jobs over the past 9 years,...
Read more
NATIONAL

IRSA releases 84,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 84,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,300 cusecs. According to the data...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Food For Thought’ continues to serve art lovers

ISLAMABAD: Food For Thought, a collaborative art and book exhibition is serving art lovers here at gallery 8b2 featuring a collection of art by...

Railways mulls restoration of closed sections in Balochistan

Australia’s Starc to drop white-ball cricket at some stage

CPEC created 190,000 jobs in past 9 years: Chinese official

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.