Establishment more powerful than civilian setup in Pakistan: Imran Khan

Admits as prime minister he failed to achieve results from anti-corruption drive

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said the establishment exercises “absolute authority” in Pakistan compared to civilian setups, saying “things went wrong” for him after he Russia visit in February this year.

Talking to a group of journalists at his residence in Zaman Park Lahore on Thursday, Imran recalled the army chief wanted Pakistan to vote against Russian invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations but he was of the view that abstaining would be a better option, adding the army chief also informed him of American pressure in the matter.

“I told him [army chief] that Pakistan should follow independent foreign policy.” The ex-premier, whose government was toppled in April this year via a no-confidence vote, said during his visit Russia had offered gas and oil supplies to Pakistan in addition to wheat at subsidised prices “which is what Pakistan was in need of to offset rising inflation”.

Imran Khan also conceded he had differences with the establishment on the issue of then Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and the anti-corruption drive.

The PTI chief said the military wanted Aleem Khan to be appointed as the Punjab CM. Imran said he was aware about the “shady dealings” of the disgruntled PTI leader which is why he said he did not make him the provincial chief executive.

The PTI chief also admitted that as prime minister he failed to achieve results from his anti-corruption campaign.

He also criticised the military’s media wing for responding to his statement on the army chief’s appointment that he had made during his Faisalabad address, saying he had never given any statement against the army as an institution.

He reiterated that they have stepped back from the issue of the army chief. “Those in the government are fighting like cats and dogs, so let them fight it out.”

DEFINING MOMENT FOR PAKISTAN

The PTI chairperson warned that if Pakistan defaults, it will have to “compromise on its national security” the next time the government approaches foreign lenders for aid.

Recalling that the country’s default risk was a “mere 5pc” when he was in power earlier this year, Imran said the incumbent government has “devastated the economy”.

He further said all steps being taken by the current government, including bringing changes to the Army Act, are to ensure that the incumbent leaders can safeguard their “looted wealth”.

He further said that there was a chance that the current leaders would flee the country “once again” and they are “doing this all for themselves, not the country or its people”.

Reiterating his call for free and fair elections, Imran maintained it was the only way forward for the country. “PTI won 70 per cent of the elections despite the fact that the establishment was supporting them,” said the former premier.

He also claimed that the aim is to “eliminate Imran Khan”.

The PTI chairperson also said this “was a defining moment” in the history of the country and “when the nation stands up, they are unstoppable”.

‘PTI will hold largest ever gathering in Pindi’

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar on Thursday said the party will hold the “largest ever” political gathering in Rawalpindi.

He said the PTI will not be threatened or will bow down and its leaders will be “standing with its supporters” and not hide behind “bulletproof glass”.

Umar also claimed that party chairperson Imran Khan had visited Russia to buy “cheap oil for the people” and had proceeded with the visit despite all warnings.