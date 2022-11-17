Covid-19 daily report: 57 new cases, one death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 57 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Thursday.

The overall tally of infected people increased to 1,574,801 after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,630 people had died of the infectious disease in Pakistan, with one new death reported in the country during the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

On Wednesday, 8,600 samples were tested for coronavirus throughout Pakistan, and the latest positivity rate stood at 0.66 percent.

Currently, there are 53 patients who are in critical condition in the country.