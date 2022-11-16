Father of four kidnapped daughters moves SHC for their recovery

KARACHI: The elderly father of four kidnapped daughters on Wednesday moved Sindh High Court (SHC) for their recovery.

The father claims that his four daughters were kidnapped by a feudal lord who took them to Gujrat and Rahim Yar Khan.

The cases against the nominated suspects have been registered and SHC has scheduled hearing of the case on November 26.

The dejected father said that when he approached the police for case registration, he was told that all his four daughters had married of free will, and they were unable to take any action against it.

The police also demanded the father to prove that his daughters had been taken to Gujrat and Rahim Yar Khan.

He said that the police were not taking any action against the kidnappers.