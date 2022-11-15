Minister criticises Imran for ‘compromising’ foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: Qamar Zaman Kaira, advisor to the prime minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Tuesday castigated the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for “ruining” Pakistan’s foreign policy during its tenure and isolating the country on the international stage.

Speaking to a TV station, Kaira said Khan did nothing for the country in both domestic and foreign arenas and in fact has damaged Pakistan’s relations with the United States for no reason.

However, the government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was trying its best to restore its ties with the United States.

The minister claimed Khan played with the destiny and dignity of the country and nation by pointing fingers at Washington with whom Pakistan had a historic relationship.

“Khan only wants to return to power,” he said, adding that his party’s leaders are “scared of his confused policies.”

Replying to a question, he said the appointment of the next army chief would be made as per the procedure laid out in the Constitution and with the consultation of PDM component parties.

He said it was quite surprising that a person, who “destroyed” the country during his four-year rule, suddenly started to consider himself a saviour and wanted that decisions be made per his wishes.

The minister said the entire narrative of Khan has one underlying goal to put enough pressure on the institutions.

Khan’s political life was full of contradictions and he could not keep his stance on any issue for more than a few weeks or months, he added.