NATIONAL

LHC issues notices over Lahore CCPO suspension

By Staff Report

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Abid Hussain Chattha issued notices to the concerned quarters on Friday seeking a reply in a plea challenging Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore’s continuity of tenure despite suspension.

According to petitioner Safdar Abbas Khan, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has continued to hold office despite having been suspended by the federal government. The plea sought the respondent CCPO to be directed against serving duties any further.

The CCPO Lahore, federal government through its cabinet division, Punjab through its secretary home department and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab were made respondents in the case.

The petition implored the court that the CCPO Lahore had been transferred with a clear direction to report to the Establishment Division Islamabad, but the CCPO did not relinquish his duties from the post. After failing to comply with the directives, the CCPO was placed under suspension by the Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

However, the petitioner alleged that the CCPO has since continued to work at the post till date and argued that the situation has jeopradised the security of a city of two million people. Imploring the court to take notice of the issue, the petitioner argued that as per Police Order 2002, the federal government was empowered to recall the duties of a police officer as capital city police officer.

“The notification issued on September 19, 2022 and November 5, 2022 are unambiguous to this effect hence the CCPO is required to relinquish the post,” added the petition, stating that “such holding of office of CCPO Lahore by the respondent is clearly against the law and he has no authority to usurp the post”.

Justice Chattha heard the arguments and issued notices to concerned parties seeking a response on the matter.

Earlier, the federal government issued orders to suspend the Lahore CCPO after the Punjab cabinet moved to transfer Inspector General Faisal Shahkar.

Amid mounting political tension between the PTI and PDM, the Punjab government wanted to transfer IG Shahkar, while the federal government wanted him retained.

In Dogar’s case, the Centre had been exercising its powers to remove him from the position, while the provincial government had been vehemently resisting it.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division last week read that Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar (BPS-21) had been placed under suspension.

Orders for the CCPO’s transfer had been issued on September 20, reportedly after the federal government was annoyed with him over the registration of an FIR under blasphemy charges at Green Town police station against a federal minister and some PML-N leaders.

However, the Punjab government had refused to surrender his services.

Tensions between the Punjab government and the federal government have grown deeper.

Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister on Home Affairs Omar Sarfraz Cheema had said that since the CCPO was working in Punjab, he is “at the disposal of the provincial government” and the Punjab government will not suspend Dogar on “the whims of the federal government”.

Cheema had furthered that the act of placing a provincial government official under suspension at the disposal of the federal government was akin to “undermining the provincial government’s authority”, which he deemed as “unacceptable”.

He maintained that to his knowledge the Lahore CCPO will approach the court on Monday, November 7, 2022, against the said order of the federal government.

The minister had asserted that the Punjab government will wait for the direction of the court. “The court’s orders will be executed in letter and spirit,” he added.

Previous articleIHC summons Interior Ministry officials in petition against proposed PTI sit-in
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC summons Interior Ministry officials in petition against proposed PTI sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the officials of Ministry of Interior in person in a petition against closure of roads...
Read more
NATIONAL

Next army chief should be appointed on merit: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman on Friday asserted that the next army chief should be appointed on merit. Addressing the participants of PTI’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

30pc work completed on 1.2 MGD desalination water plant in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: In order to provide clean drinking water to residents of Gwadar city, almost 30 percent work has progressed on the construction of 1.2...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sehat Sahulat Card: 793 govt, private hospitals empaneled to provide free treatment facilities

LAHORE: As many as 793 government and private hospitals have been empaneled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of province through Sehat...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed new FO spokesperson

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, currently serving as additional secretary Asia & Pacific, was appointed on Friday as the new spokesperson of the Foreign Office. She has...
Read more
NATIONAL

COP27 must help unlock private, public financing for climate adaptation, mitigation: Sherry

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said COP27 must help unlock private and public financing for adaptation and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sehat Sahulat Card: 793 govt, private hospitals empaneled to provide free...

LAHORE: As many as 793 government and private hospitals have been empaneled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of province through Sehat...

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appointed new FO spokesperson

Book on ‘human capital, innovation, and disruptive digital tech’ launched amid galaxy of dignitaries

COP27 must help unlock private, public financing for climate adaptation, mitigation: Sherry

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.