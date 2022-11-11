Imran to not let bulletproof shield separate him from supporters: Asad Umar

FAISALABAD/GUJRAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar announced on Friday that Imran Khan would not let ‘anything’ separate him and the people as he is a kaptaan (captain) who ‘loved his people’, and did not want to be away from them.

The remark comes after leaders from the incumbent government advised the former premier to erect a bulletproof shield on his container as a safety measure following the alleged assassination attempt on him.

During the party’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, Asad, in a message to the chief justice of Pakistan, declared that “Toba, Chinot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sindh, Punjab” all stood in support of Imran Khan, and that the PTI supporters would not back down, or bow before anyone.

“What this nation and history decide about you, is up to you now,” he added. Quoting Imran, Asad stated that the PTI chief was standing despite being shot and questioned if the nation was ready to stand with him.

He furthered that he would converse with Imran in the evening who “will be happiest to hear that the women, sisters and daughters of Toba” joined in the march. The convoy, led by Asad Umar and other party leaders, passed through the Gojra tehsil where he was welcomed outside Hamza Usman’s residence.

He thanked the local people in a short speech and then the procession began to move towards its destination. Later, Asad Umar and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill reached Kalma Chowk in Toba Tek Singh.

WAZIRABAD INCIDENT FIR LODGED BY POLICE HOLDS NO VALUE

PTI Central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the first information report (FIR) of the Wazirabad firing incident lodged by the police had no “value” as it did not implicate the three high-profile suspects named by Imran Khan.

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi talks to journalists in Gujarat on Friday. Talking to the media in Guajrat Qureshi said the complainant should have been given priority but the “police seemed helpless”, adding it showed “some people are above the law”. He said that adherence to the rule of law was vital for Pakistan to progress.

He stated that long march on Islamabad will move towards Gujrat after the Zuhr prayers. “We have selected two points Rehmat Elahi Chowk and then the cavalcade will reach GTS Chowk where Imran Khan will address supporters.

On the other hand Punjab police have reconstituted the joint investigation team (JIT) formed yesterday to probe the assassination bid on PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The JIT formed by the home department will be convened by Dera Ghazi Khan Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali. It has four members: CPO Lahore (Establishment-II) Tariq Rustam Chohan; AIG/monitoring investigation branch Ihsanullah Chohan; Vehari District Police Officer Muhammad Zafar Buzdar, and CTD Lahore SP Naseebullah Khan.

The team was formed by the Punjab Home Department at the request of Punjab Police Chief Faisal Shahkar.

IMRAN’S SONS LIKELY TO JOIN LONG MARCH

Pakistan People’s Party Punjab chapter General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza on Friday hoped that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s sons will join the long march their father had started from Lahore.

Welcoming the arrival of Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Isa Khan in the Punjab capital from London on Thursday, the PPP leader expressed hope that both of young sons of Khan would lead the long march, which resumed from Wazirabad.

Murtaza said it would be a pleasure to see the sons of the Kaptaan walking side by side with the workers’ children in the long march