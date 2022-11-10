NATIONAL

GB chief secretary: New classrooms will rise from ashes of school blaze

By Ahmad Saad
A man drops his children to a school in Islamabad on June 7, 2021, as the government reopened educational institutes after remaining closed as a preventive measure amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

GILGIT: The chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan announced that the renovation of a girls’ school wrecked in a blaze in Darel valley of the Diamer district in the mountainous region will be completed by Friday (tomorrow).

“God willing, tomorrow the renovated building of the school will be ready [to welcome students],” Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

The school was torched on Tuesday morning in an incident locals blamed on suspected militants. The fire completely gutted the building and the furniture was also burned down.

The police have filed a complaint under Section 6 (terrorist act) and 7 (punishment for the terrorist act) of the Anti-Terrorism Act as well as Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50), and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house, etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Following the incident, the regional administration vowed to rebuild the institution along with providing security to the existing ones. To combat potential learning losses in the meantime, an adjacent residential unit was converted into an educational unit.

Wani said the classes would start in the “most beautiful building in the region” on Friday.

Previous articleBilawal seeks compensation for damages caused by floods
Next articleKhokhar submits resignation letter to Senate chairman
Ahmad Saad
The writer is a member of the staff.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fire breaks out in Karachi market

KARACHI: A fire broke out in several shops in Shershah Kabari Market in the Shershah neighbourhood of Karachi on Thursday morning. According to a security...
Read more
NATIONAL

Khokhar submits resignation letter to Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a senator of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), formally resigned from the upper house of the Parliament on Thursday, days...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal seeks compensation for damages caused by floods

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The foreign minister repeated calls for compensation for the unprecedented destruction caused to Pakistan by this summer’s flooding, saying debt relief could...
Read more
NATIONAL

Monopoly of private firms on DDP risking agriculture exports

Inquiry reveals how private firms ‘running’ affairs of government regulatory body ISLAMABAD: In surprising revelations, an inquiry committee of Ministry of Food Security and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to disclose name of ‘second officer’ monitoring execution of his assassination plot

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will disclose the name of the second  officer who...
Read more
NATIONAL

COP-27 conference particularly fruitful for Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Egypt was very successful. In a statement...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Match fixing sleuths driven by cheating on the rise

LONDON: Sports matches arousing suspicions of being fixed globally are on course to break the thousand mark this year but if the match fixers...

Biden says Musk’s foreign ties ‘worthy’ of scrutiny

Republicans close in on US House majority, Senate still up for grabs

Over 100,000 Russian troops killed, wounded in Ukraine: top US general

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.