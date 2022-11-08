Sports

Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’

By Reuters
DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 03: The Official Emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ is unveiled in Doha's Souq Waqif on the Msheireb - Qatar National Archive Museum building on September 03, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ Official Emblem was projected on to a number of iconic buildings in Qatar and across the Arab world and displayed on outdoor digital billboards in more than a dozen renowned public spaces major cities. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images for Supreme Committee 2022)

BERLIN: A Qatar World Cup ambassador has told German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality was “damage in the mind”, as the Gulf state prepares to host the global tournament in less than two weeks.

In an interview filmed in Doha and to be screened later on Tuesday, former Qatari international footballer Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality, which is illegal in the Muslim country.

Some soccer players have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.

The country expects more than one million visitors for the World Cup.

“They have to accept our rules here,” Salman said, in an excerpt of the interview. “(Homosexuality) is haram. You know what haram (forbidden) means?,” he said.

When asked why it was haram, Salman said: “I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”

The interview was then immediately stopped by an accompanying official. Qatar’s World Cup organisers, when contacted by Reuters, declined to comment.

World soccer’s ruling body FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Organisers have repeatedly said everyone was welcome in Qatar during the World Cup.

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup but the small nation has come under intense pressure in recent years for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

The country’s human rights record has led to calls for teams and officials to boycott the November 20-December 18 tournament.

Previous articleEight killed in separate road crashes
Next articleSpin great Abdul Qadir inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Spin great Abdul Qadir inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame

ISLAMABAD: Leg-spin bowling great Abdul Qadir, former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Charlotte Edwards of England have been inducted into the International Cricket...
Read more
Sports

Hayden warns Azam primed for ‘something special’ at T20 World Cup

PERTH: Pakistan's best is yet to come and struggling skipper Babar Azam is due something "very special" in their T20 World Cup semi-final against...
Read more
Sports

Stokes says England must shut down India’s ‘fantastic’ Suryakumar

ADELAIDE: Ben Stokes warned on Tuesday that England must nullify the threat of Suryakumar Yadav in their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against India, saying...
Read more
Sports

Barcelona draw Manchester United in Europa League

Paris: Barcelona and Manchester United will face each other in the Europa League knockout round play-offs following Monday's draw. Barca were eliminated from the Champions...
Read more
Sports

Sharear Sakib’s century helps Bangladesh to draw match

MULTAN: Sharear Sakib’s century and half-centuries by Mohammad Shihab James and Jishan Alam helped Bangladesh U19 to play out a drawn game against Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Potential dream final between India and Pakistan has Australia great excited

The prospect of a mouth-watering final between India and Pakistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has everyone excited, according to Australia great...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC tells Lahore police chief to contest suspension in service tribunal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has disposed of a petition moved by Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the chief of Lahore police at the centre...

Spin great Abdul Qadir inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame

Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’

Eight killed in separate road crashes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.