Larkana millers decry highhandedness of HESCO, SEPCO, other PDCs

By Staff Report

LARKANA: The annual meeting of Sindh Balochistan Rice Millers and Traders Association was held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of President Qamaruddin Gopang, in which rice millers of Sindh and Balochistan participated in large numbers.

In the meeting, the millers discussed in detail the problems faced by them due to highhandedness of HESCO, SEPCO and other PDCs, Food Department, Environment Protection and other departments of SEPA, looting of traders, increased tax imposed on mills after the flood devastation and other issues. The commitment to resolve the issues was reiterated by the participants.
Addressing the meeting, Central President Haji Qamaruddin Gopang said that I am a rice miller and a grower as well as a political leader. So I will try my best to solve each and every problem of rice mill owners as he himself feels their pain.

Central General Secretary Asad Ali Tunio said that the misbehavior of HESCO, SEPCO and other PDCs, food departments and institutions related to the business community will not be tolerated anymore as the things have changed now and they should also change their attitude.
He said we inform the government that instead of redressing any loss, heavy bills with increased taxes have been imposed on rice millers which is unjust and uncalled for which they strongly condemned.

They demanded loans should be given without interest so that we can put this big industry, which is the second source of foreign exchange earning, to be able to stand on its own feet, otherwise we will be closing our mills and the extra bills with heavy taxes must also be waived off.

Staff Report

