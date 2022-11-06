AJK PM lays foundation stone of housing project for poor families

Mirpur (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that it was for the first time that the government, in collaboration with Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), launched a mega project to provide free-of-cost housing facilities to heirs of martyrs, poor and deserving families.

He expressed these views while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the project in Mirpur on Sunday. Former AJK PM Sardar Atique Ahmad Khan, government ministers, advisors, former corps commander Lt-Gen Raja Sher Afgan, former corps commander Lt. Gen. Ikram ul Haq, government secretaries, and top bureaucrats were present on the occasion.

The AJK PM said, “Under this project, separate colonies of 500 houses will be built in the four districts of Azad Kashmir: Neelam, Bagh, Kotli and Mirpur.”

He said the KORT and government would contribute equally (fifty-fifty) in what he termed a masterpiece housing project. The objective of the project, he said, was to serve the humanity.

The purpose of building colonies for the families of martyrs, he said, was not just to earn praise, fame or political gains but the initiative was solely taken for the good of humanity.

The government would provide all possible facilities to accomplish the project, he said while hailing the KORT chief Chaudhary Akhtar for his service to humanity.

AJK PM said concrete bunkers would be built for the protection of the people living in the areas adjacent to the LoC. With the support of Shaheen Foundation, the PM said, Air Ambulance service was also being started so that timely medical assistance could be provided to those injured on the LoC due to Indian firing.

Hailing the sacrifices of the people living along the LoC, Tanveer Ilyas said the people living on the LoC were Pakistan’s first defense line.

He, during his visit to the lake view city, also attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Tanveer Ilyas while talking to media representatives said the AJK government guarantee the public that the upcoming local government elections would not be postponed under any circumstances.

He said people should not pay heed to rumours. “Our promise to the people was to hold local elections. This promise is now being fulfilled. All the arrangements regarding the LG elections are complete”, he added.