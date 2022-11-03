NATIONAL

Terrorist of banned outfit held with arms

By Staff Report

KHAIRPUR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit, recovered arms and ammunition.

According to details, the CTD Sukkur on an intelligence tip-off regarding present of extremist launched operation in Khairpur.

During operation, terrorist of a defunct organization identified as Riaz Pirzada was held with automatic rifle, bullets, detonators and ball bearings.

The nabbed terrorist was involved in exploding gas pipeline on Sanghar-Nawabshah Road in 2019 and carrying out blasts on directives of his commanders.

The detainee was shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.

Previous articleWang Yi hails special bond with Pakistan in meeting with FM Zardari
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Islamabad hospitals put on high alert ahead of PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD: The hospitals in the federal capital Islamabad have been put on high alert by the higher authorities ahead of the arrival of Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends physical remand of Dost Mazari

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the physical remand of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in a case of...
Read more
NATIONAL

President denounces attempt on Imran’s life as ‘alarming, disgraceful’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday strongly condemned the “heinous assassination attempt” on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, calling it “alarming and disgraceful.” On...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kp govt to switch to tubewells to solar energy in Peshawar, Kohat districts

PESHAWAR: Due to the continuous increase in electricity cost, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government decided to switch tube wells to solar energy in Peshawar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Signing ceremony of Pak-China agricultural machinery training program held

BEIJING: An online signing ceremony of agricultural machinery training program was held simultaneously at Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College (TMVTC) and MNS University of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh govt to give cash assistant to build 700,000 houses in flood hit areas

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced to give cash assistance to build 700,000 houses in flood-affected areas of the province. As per details, the provincial...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan keep slim World Cup hopes alive with South Africa win

Sydney: Pakistan kept their slim Twenty20 World Cup hopes alive with a 33-run win over South Africa in a dramatic rain-affected match at the...

President denounces attempt on Imran’s life as ‘alarming, disgraceful’

No bigger satisfaction then to lift country’s flag high: Ali Salman

Kp govt to switch to tubewells to solar energy in Peshawar, Kohat districts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.