Terrorist of banned outfit held with arms

KHAIRPUR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit, recovered arms and ammunition.

According to details, the CTD Sukkur on an intelligence tip-off regarding present of extremist launched operation in Khairpur.

During operation, terrorist of a defunct organization identified as Riaz Pirzada was held with automatic rifle, bullets, detonators and ball bearings.

The nabbed terrorist was involved in exploding gas pipeline on Sanghar-Nawabshah Road in 2019 and carrying out blasts on directives of his commanders.

The detainee was shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.