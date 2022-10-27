NATIONAL

SHC direct razing 7-storey illegal building in Liaquatabad

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered to raze 7-storey illegal building in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi.

A citizen moved the court against the illegal construction of seven-storey building at 90-yards plot number 464/8 in Liaquatabad. The officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority appeared before the court in today’s hearing.

The SHC bench asked the SBCA how a seven-storey building was constructed on a 90-yard plot.

The SBCA official said the building was built without an approved map and it would be taken down within a month.

The court later adjourned the hearing after the assurance of the SBCA official and ordered to forward a copy of the order to the DG SBCA.

In one such judgement, the SHC had ordered to immediately raze illegal portions in North Nazimabad Block-L, Karachi.

The lawyer of the applicant had said that ground plus three-storey building had been constructed and now the building is constructing the fourth floor on the residential plot no B165 in North Nazimabad.

The SHC had directed immediate action against illegal constructions on Plot No. B165 in North Nazimabad Block-L and also directed the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for immediate action against the builder.

Staff Report

