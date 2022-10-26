Extension of bus routes

The newly-launched People’s Bus Service is a great project for the people of Karachi. However, due to its limited routes, people in several areas are unable to make use of the facility, and have to travel in overloaded minibuses.

For instance, there is no route from Landhi and Korangi to Korangi Industrial Area, Qayumabad, Defence, Saddar, Tower, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and other areas of Karachi.

- Advertisement -

If the Sindh government expands Route R10 from Seaview to Korangi residential area via Khayaban-i-Ittehad, it will help thousands of people living in Korangi to reach their workplaces in Defence, Clifton, Saddar and around Numaish Chowrangi.

Similarly, Route R3 may be extended from Nasir Jump to Korangi No. 6, which will help the people of Korangi in reaching Korangi Industrial Area, Gora Qabristan, Karsaz, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad.

These changes can benefit people living in Korangi and adjoining areas and save them from travelling in dilapidated buses.

MUHAMMAD NAEEM ANWAR

KARACHI