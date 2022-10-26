Opinion

Extension of bus routes

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The newly-launched People’s Bus Service is a great project for the people of Karachi. However, due to its limited routes, people in several areas are unable to make use of the facility, and have to travel in overloaded minibuses.

For instance, there is no route from Landhi and Korangi to Korangi Industrial Area, Qayumabad, Defence, Saddar, Tower, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and other areas of Karachi.

- Advertisement -

If the Sindh government expands Route R10 from Seaview to Korangi residential area via Khayaban-i-Ittehad, it will help thousands of people living in Korangi to reach their workplaces in Defence, Clifton, Saddar and around Numaish Chowrangi.

Similarly, Route R3 may be extended from Nasir Jump to Korangi No. 6, which will help the people of Korangi in reaching Korangi Industrial Area, Gora Qabristan, Karsaz, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad.

These changes can benefit people living in Korangi and adjoining areas and save them from travelling in dilapidated buses.

MUHAMMAD NAEEM ANWAR

KARACHI

Previous articleHuman element
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Human element

The recent rains led to massive floods that caused havoc in major parts of the country. We use the word ‘unprecedented’ often in this...
Read more
Comment

Adding insult to injury

Washington Watch This past week, a major US daily paper ran a lengthy feature article titled, “France’s Return of the Skulls of 24 ‘Resistance Fighters.’”...
Read more
Comment

Superior courts judges appointment

The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 is the longest surviving and third Constitution of the country though there have been attacks...
Read more
Comment

China’s role in Rohingya crisis solution between Myanmar and Bangladesh 

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that the Myanmar government has agreed to take back the Rohingya through the mediation of China. He...
Read more
Editorials

Knocking at creditors’ doors

Although the Pak rupee rebounded slightly yesterday on the news of $1.5 billion expected inflowsafter Pakistan signed a deal with the ADB for budgetary...
Read more
Letters

Menace of drug addiction

It is disappointing that more and more young people are becoming addicted to narcotics these days. Youngsters, even children, are known addicts, which is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court nullifies eviction order for Sheikh Rasheed’s Lal Haveli residence

RAWALPINDI: The additional district and sessions judge has announced the verdict in a case related to the eviction order for Awami Muslim League (AML)...

PTI chief removes IHC registrar’s objections to plea against disqualification

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on ‘Rail Connectivity with Thar Coal Project’

Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris, no matter what the cost: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.