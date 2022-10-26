Anjali Phougat’s film bags prestigious award at Cannes Film Festival

Imagine a young woman who has a passion for making short films. She wants to use her films to bring awareness to social issues and support marginalized communities. She believes that if people come together, they can change the world. Anjali Phougat’s latest short film is a hard-hitting commentary on the current social scenario. Anjali Phougat is a name that is not new to the world of fashion. This is evident in her latest film ‘Inclusion Through Unity’ which has just been recognized at the Cannes Film Festival. The film is about the need for inclusivity and how it can be achieved through unity. Anjali won the best short shot film award for her film ‘Inclusion Through Unity’ at a global short film festival Cannes Film Festival. This is not her first time winning an award for her work, she has been recognized for her fashion works before and has even been awarded many times for her work in the fashion industry. It is a powerful message that is sure to touch the hearts of many. In the designer world, Cannes Film Festival is a prestigious event that garners a lot of attention from the designer community. Cannes is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. When Anjali received an invitation to showcase her jewelry at the Global Short Films Awards fashion show at the Cannes Film Festival, she was honored. As a South Asian designer, she felt honored to have her work showcased alongside some of the biggest names in the business.

A young Indian American fashion designer Anjali won her debut film award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. An Ohio-based designer who is the founder of her fashion brand ‘Designer Dream Collection’ was honored in the category of ‘Best Short Shot Award’. Alex Rogers directed the film, and Anjali penned and produced the film. She starred in the two-minute short film focused on body positivity, diversity, and inclusivity. It’s time to stop labeling and judging people. We are all unique in our own way and should be celebrated for it. Anjali’s film Inclusion Through Unity is a movement that aims to promote gender equality, inclusion, and diversity. Anjali has dedicated her life to ending violence and building stronger communities but she knows that we cannot achieve this goal without building a strong, inclusive community.

Growing up, She always loved the idea of being in front of the camera. The first time She faced the camera was at the age of 16 for various fashion shows. She did a few fashion shoots as well for multiple big brands. When She was younger, She would look up to models in magazines and aspire to be like them one day. It had been a long day, and she was just looking for a way to relax. Her film for the Global Short Film awards was about to be screened at the Cannes Global Short film festival in France in 2021. She wasn’t sure what category the film would be in, but She was eager to see it. The Cannes Film Festival is a prestigious event that draws movie stars and industry professionals from all over the world. Anjali was inspired to create a short film that is gaining attention for its powerful message on discrimination. The film was apparently inspired to be made after Anjali listened to stories of discrimination in Florida in April last year. During her trip, she had been asked to design the fashion show wardrobe for an NGO. While in Florida, Anjali heard many stories of discrimination from various people she met. These stories apparently had a big impact on her and motivated her to create the short film. That led Anjali to win the award for her short film at the Cannes film festival.